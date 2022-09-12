Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
Related
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus
Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Minnesota Vikings hosted a tryout and a visit on Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings lost Janarius Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday afternoon which freed a spot on their practice squad. With that move being made, the Vikings made two corresponding moves by bringing in wide receiver Reggie Roberson for a visit and defensive tackle Khalik Davis for a tryout.
If Ravens don’t pay up for Lamar Jackson, could a surprise backup plan be in store?
Negotiation tactic or not, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has begun considering a move to a different NFL team — including the one in his hometown. The Miami Dolphins are heading up to Baltimore to face the Baltimore Ravens this week as each AFC team looks to build off 1-0 starts to the season.
Yardbarker
Pat McAfee praises Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell: ‘He might be a damn mastermind’
The Minnesota Vikings’ domination of the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s 23-7 Week 1 win caught the eye of many, including former Pro Bowl punter Pat McAfee. On a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee, a known buddy of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, admitted that he was a believer in Minnesota’s new head coach.
Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara
The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Rodgers says his appearance at 2022 NFL Honors sparked his decision to finally get a haircut
On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 NFL season on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to get a haircut.
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
3 things we learned from Amazon Prime’s TNF debut
Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
Listen to Chiefs radio call of Jaylen Watson’s 99-yard pick six
Kansas City Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson took Justin Herbert to the house on a 99-yard pick six and the Chiefs radio broadcast lost its mind. It was hardly the prettiest game the Kansas City Chiefs have ever played, but Patrick Mahomes and the crew managed to get out of Thursday night’s battle against the Chargers with a win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Timberwolves Make Exciting Announcement
On Thursday, the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their 2022-23 Statement Edition uniforms.
Tyreek Hill had a perfect reaction on Twitter to insane Patrick Mahomes TD throw
Tyreek Hill might not be in Kansas City anymore, but he’s still geeking out watching Patrick Mahomes throw touchdown passes for the Chiefs. It goes without saying — or at least it should — but Patrick Mahomes is ridiculously good at football. It feels at this point...
Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle
Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0