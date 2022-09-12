ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus

Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Aaron Rodgers
FanSided

Saints latest signing could signal bad news with Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their practice squad, which could mean bad news with Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, shortly after Alvin Kamara exited the season opener with a rib injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
College Football HQ

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
FanSided

3 things we learned from Amazon Prime's TNF debut

Thursday Night Football debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 15. Here are three things we learned in the streaming service’s first game. The very first Thursday Night Football game of the 2022 season took place on Sept. 15, as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The game did not air on national television like in years past. Instead, it was streamed through Amazon Prime Video, after the company reached an exclusive agreement with the NFL.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Listen to Chiefs radio call of Jaylen Watson's 99-yard pick six

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson took Justin Herbert to the house on a 99-yard pick six and the Chiefs radio broadcast lost its mind. It was hardly the prettiest game the Kansas City Chiefs have ever played, but Patrick Mahomes and the crew managed to get out of Thursday night’s battle against the Chargers with a win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Derwin James body slams Travis Kelce with crazy tackle

Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
KANSAS CITY, MO
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
