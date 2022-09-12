Chargers safety Derwin James decided to add some pro wrestling moves to his repertoire this offseason and he showed them as he tackled Travis Kelce. If you saw it during the live broadcast, you were likely left with one of those, “Is that allowed?” At least that’s what I found myself screaming at the television along with, “No way you can do that.” Well apparently you can, because there wasn’t a single flag in sight when Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James decided to literally pick up and body slam Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO