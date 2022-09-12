Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The...
Philadelphia Phillies (80-63, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 155 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Phillies +155; over/under is 7 1/2...
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A former deputy Nevada attorney general who ran for the state Supreme Court and was later affiliated with the infamous Mustang Ranch brothel has been arrested in Reno as a suspect in a 1972 homicide in Hawaii. Tudor Chirila Jr., 77, was being held Thursday...
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has closed temporarily due to low water levels, officials said. When the river gets too low, it becomes difficult for vehicles to load and off-load from the Dorena-Hickman Ferry at both landings, the Kentucky Transportation Department said in a statement. It wasn’t clear when the ferry will resume operations. Water levels were forecast to continue dropping over the next two weeks, the agency said in a statement. Motorists can check the status of the ferry online. The ferry connects Kentucky Route 1354 in Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena. The ferry is the only direct route between the two border states.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The GOP’s nominee for Nevada governor said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if Congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Joe Lombardo, who is generally anti-abortion, told reporters while campaigning in the state with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.” Nevada voters codified the right to abortion up to 24 weeks into law in a 1990 referendum. Any order to further restrict abortion would have to come from a vote of the people, not the state legislature, unlike in many other states. Earlier this week, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a near-total abortion ban after 15 weeks. The legislation undermined many GOP candidates’ arguments this summer that the future of abortion rights in the U.S. would be decided by individual states.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman who was acquitted in July of killing her teenage daughter but convicted of abandoning the girl’s corpse was sentenced Thursday but will be released from prison soon. Rebecca Ruud was acquitted in the death of 16-year-old Savannah Leckie, who moved to...
SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Museums in New York that exhibit artworks looted by Nazis during the Holocaust are now required by law to let the public know about those dark chapters in their provenance through placards displayed with the stolen objects. At least 600,000 pieces of art were looted...
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Just hours after a Montana judge blocked health officials from enforcing a state rule that would prevent transgender people from changing the gender on their birth certificate, the Republican-run state on Thursday said it would defy the order. District Court Judge Michael Moses chided attorneys...
MERIDIAN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the debut of its first new-home community in Idaho. The homebuilder’s Graycliff neighborhood is situated on South Colditz Way just west of South Meridian Road and near Interstate 84 in the highly desirable city of Meridian, providing easy access to downtown Boise, Boise International Airport and the area’s major employment centers. Graycliff is close to outdoor recreation, including fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking at Lucky Peak State Park and Lake Lowell Park and mountain biking and skiing at Bogus Basin. The new community is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at The Village at Meridian, Boise Towne Square and Cinemark ® Majestic Cinemas. Homeowners will enjoy the community’s proximity to popular schools, including Mary McPherson Elementary, Victory Middle and Meridian High School. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005091/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its first new-home community in Idaho. (Photo: Business Wire)
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida sheriff who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after a high school massacre appears to have lied when he didn’t disclose in his job application that he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 and that he had used LSD, the state ethics commission found Wednesday.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A vast swath of western Alaska could see flooding and high winds as the remnants of Typhoon Merbok move toward the Bering Sea region. The National Weather Service has coastal flood warnings in place, beginning Friday, spanning from parts of southwest Alaska all the way up to the Chukchi Sea coast in northwest Alaska. The agency warned Thursday that water levels in Nome could be up to 11 feet (3.3 meters) above the normal high tide line, and in Golovin up to 13 feet (4 meters). The weather service’s Fairbanks office on social media said some locations “may experience their worst coastal flooding in nearly 50 years. Peak water levels will persist for 10 to 14 hours before water recedes.” The coastal flood warning for the southern Seward Peninsula coast, including Nome, was in effect from Friday evening until Sunday morning.
DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said it’s supporting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and asked the public to share photos and videos of the event. Photographer Stephanie Stamos was near the banks of Horsetooth Reservoir, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday night preparing to take high school photos for a student when she saw the plane flying “unsteady” over the water. Stamos, 57, said she instinctively pulled up her camera and started snapping photos believing the pilot was in trouble and preparing for a crash landing. But instead of hitting the water, the plane flew toward a boat on the lake, swinging low over the craft as one of the boat riders through up their arm, the photos show.
HONOLULU (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Hawaii have announced bribery and public corruption charges against a Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official. Court documents unsealed Thursday accuse Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies, of bribing Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and then director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management. U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Clare Connors said at a news conference Thursday that the case is among the largest bribery investigations in state history. She said Choy provided Stant with more than $2 million in cash and gifts that included direct deposits to Stant’s bank accounts, cash, gambling chips and trips to Las Vegas. In return, prosecutors said Choy received upwards of $19 million in business contracts from the county.
Comments / 0