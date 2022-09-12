To thewomen objecting to the behavior of Rhaenrya acting pretty much like the men of the royal family I say hand in your feminist credentials. Comparing this to the semi-historical Princess series on Starz is good because they depict what life was like for the women of nobility in the times leading up to the Reign of Elizabeth the 1st. Being used as political pawns, having to sit on the sidelines as their future was decided by men, and use deception and trickery to protect themselves. All leading up to Elizabeth who had the audacity to try to rule without a man controlling her kingdom. She didn't just succeed, she was responsible for creating the global empire that ruled the world for 3 centuries. All by men that couldn't hold a candle to her abilities until Victoria and then Elizabeth the 2nd. This week of all weeks they should be applauding Rhaenyra's fight to rule as she should and was promised.
People don’t like her, but she is simply playing her character so don’t judge the actress; that’s how she is supposed to act
Comments / 4