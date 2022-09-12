Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Mississippi Prep Polls
Others receiving votes: Ridgeland 7, Warren Central 6, Laurel 4, Itawamba AHS 4, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 3, Raleigh 3. Others receiving votes: Sebastopol 20, Resurrection Catholic 20, McAdams 8, Hamilton 6. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Scott Central (9)(3-0)903. 2. East Webster(3-1)701. 3. Baldwyn(2-1)692. 4. Leflore(2-1)665. 5. Charleston(1-2)314. Others receiving votes: Bogue...
Bakersfield Californian
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
Bakersfield Californian
State opening up grants for worker retraining
Living through a pandemic created challenges for many, but for Diana McLaughlin, early 2020 was especially bad: a divorce in February 2020, societal shut-down in March and, as part of the COVID-19 economic fallout, she lost her job in April of that year, returning to full-time work only 18 months later.
Bakersfield Californian
Voters push to take local redistricting from politicians
California’s independent redistricting commission has received generally good reviews for its new maps that voters are using to elect legislators and members of Congress in November. Voters who say they are disenfranchised want similar panels to draw their local districts — and they’ve gone to the Legislature to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Freedom to choose your vehicle
The California Air Resources board's recent edict outlawing gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 will strip yet another freedom from California consumers. The governor and Legislature are hiding behind the Air Resources Board mandate; a forced change of this magnitude should be made by the approval of our elected representatives and not by unaccountable bureaucrats.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Keep farmworkers, food security as a priority
California grows 400 food and fiber products, including a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of the nation’s fruits and nuts. The Golden State is also the only producer of many commodities, including artichokes, olives, pistachios and almonds … just to name a few. Our agriculture...
Comments / 0