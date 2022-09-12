Read full article on original website
Mississippi Prep Polls
Others receiving votes: Ridgeland 7, Warren Central 6, Laurel 4, Itawamba AHS 4, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 3, Raleigh 3. Others receiving votes: Sebastopol 20, Resurrection Catholic 20, McAdams 8, Hamilton 6. Class 2A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Scott Central (9)(3-0)903. 2. East Webster(3-1)701. 3. Baldwyn(2-1)692. 4. Leflore(2-1)665. 5. Charleston(1-2)314. Others receiving votes: Bogue...
Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars
OAK GLEN, Calif. (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
State opening up grants for worker retraining
Living through a pandemic created challenges for many, but for Diana McLaughlin, early 2020 was especially bad: a divorce in February 2020, societal shut-down in March and, as part of the COVID-19 economic fallout, she lost her job in April of that year, returning to full-time work only 18 months later.
Letter to the editor: Freedom to choose your vehicle
The California Air Resources board's recent edict outlawing gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 will strip yet another freedom from California consumers. The governor and Legislature are hiding behind the Air Resources Board mandate; a forced change of this magnitude should be made by the approval of our elected representatives and not by unaccountable bureaucrats.
Community Voices: Keep farmworkers, food security as a priority
California grows 400 food and fiber products, including a third of the country’s vegetables and two-thirds of the nation’s fruits and nuts. The Golden State is also the only producer of many commodities, including artichokes, olives, pistachios and almonds … just to name a few. Our agriculture...
