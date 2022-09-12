Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tehechapi News
Blood drive sets record
The Tehachapi Blood Drive had its largest turnout in three years on Sept. 7, according to organizer Key Budge. He said 90 people registered to donate blood and 10 of those were first-time donors, including a 16-year-old girl who came out with her mother.
Tehechapi News
Water district board sets special meeting Sept. 16
A special meeting of the Board of Directors for Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District has been set for 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. According to an email from Judy Negrete, administrative assistant for the district, the meeting is being held to conduct the district’s September business. A quorum was not expected at the regular meeting, which would have been held on Sept. 21. That meeting will be adjourned to the district’s Oct. 19 meeting, she said.
Tehechapi News
TUSD staff honored for service; most positions filled after summer losses
Thirty employees of Tehachapi Unified School District were recognized for their years of service during the Sept. 13 school board meeting. Although not all were present, those recognized for their service were:
Tehechapi News
Coroner ID's body of Tehachapi man found in Boron
The Kern County coroner's office identified Sept. 13 the body of a man who was found in "open desert" in Boron on Sunday. Larry Gene Christy Jr., 25, of Tehachapi, was found around 6:51 p.m. approximately two miles north of Boron Frontage Road, in Boron.
