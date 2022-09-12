CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and sergeant are each facing felony charges after an innocent bystander was among two people wounded in July during a police shootout with a group of masked suspects in Pilsen.Chicago Police confirmed the officer and sergeant have been relieved of their official duties. Their names have not been released.The Cook County State's Attorney made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying State's Attorney Kim Foxx will hold a news conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. However, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has been working this story all day. Police have said, shortly before 7...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO