Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says
There have now been 255 minors shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago so far this year.
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale
A man died after police found him shot in the head Wednesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman in West Englewood in June. Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marcell Hunter, 27, in the 7500 block of South Coles on Wednesday. He was identified as...
nypressnews.com
Man shot, wounded near Clark Street and Irving Park Road
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and wounded Thursday evening near Clark Street and Irving Park Road in Lakeview. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Clark Street, between Irving Park Road and Byron Street. Police said a 31-year-old man was shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
Police searching for man they say shot another in the neck on CTA Red Line
CHICAGO — Surveillance photos released by police show a man wanted for aggravated battery following a shooting incident onboard a CTA Red Line train. | CPD searching for suspects they say attacked 3 people on the CTA Red Line. On Sept. 7, around 6:45 p.m., a male suspect fired...
Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham
Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.
Chicago police officer, sergeant expected to be charged in Pilsen shootout that wounded innocent bystander
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer and sergeant are each facing felony charges after an innocent bystander was among two people wounded in July during a police shootout with a group of masked suspects in Pilsen.Chicago Police confirmed the officer and sergeant have been relieved of their official duties. Their names have not been released.The Cook County State's Attorney made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying State's Attorney Kim Foxx will hold a news conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m. However, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has been working this story all day. Police have said, shortly before 7...
Chicago man charged with fatal stabbing said victim 'might still be alive' if he hadn't struggled: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work in the Loop last week. Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery. According to Chicago...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old girl shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl was shot on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. At about 12:16 p.m., the teen was in the 1100 block of South Troy when she was shot multiple times, police said. She self-transported to an area hospital in good condition. The circumstances of the shooting are...
nypressnews.com
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
fox32chicago.com
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
Man killed in Chatham hit-and-run crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a 59-year-old is dead after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Monday night.
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Arkelya Harper: Missing Palatine Township girl last seen Sept. 8
PALATINE, Ill. - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old suburban girl. Arkelya Harper of the 1500 block of Norway Lane in Palatine Township left her home around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 after getting into an argument with a family member, officials said. She hasn't been seen since.
fox32chicago.com
Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
blockclubchicago.org
South Chicago Tenants Demand More Security After Rash Of Gunfire Near Apartments: ‘We’re Still Not Safe’
SOUTH CHICAGO — Mery Mercado’s great-grandchildren heard gunshots near their home as they left for their second day of school Aug. 23. Mercado, who’s lived at the Germano Millgate Apartments in South Chicago for 20 years, ran downstairs and told her kids and others to come back inside and hide in the hallway, she said.
Comments / 0