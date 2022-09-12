ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Fairland shooter identified

MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified

The identities of two people killed in a fatal crash have been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers confirm that 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox died in a crash on Highway 28 and 395 Road. They say the crash happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Troopers say both had "massive injuries" and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
21-Year-Old Caney Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Late last week, 21-year-old Jarrett Robbins of Caney was taken into custody by officers with the Caney Police Department for alleged disorderly conduct. Robbins was able to post bond and a court date is pending. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Video Captures Vehicle Leaving Burglarized Storage Facility In Caney

On Thursday, September 8th a vehicle was captured on video entering the South Wood St. Storage Facility in Caney. Later that day, it was discovered that 7 storage units were burglarized and personal property was destroyed. A picture of the suspected SUV is included in the printed version of this story on our website KGGFRADIO.COM. If you have any information or recognize the vehicle, then contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 620-331-1000 or call 911.
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital

A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Parents of 24-year-old who was left to die of an overdose by a Catoosa drug dealer speak out

CATOOSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been speaking with the parents of a man who police said died of a suspected overdose in Catoosa. Gavin Long, 24, was found dead in his car just days before his 25th birthday. His car was parked in the parking lot of the Catoosa Hills shopping center, and police made a discovery that they called “heartless,” while investigating Long’s death.
Bartlesville High School Bathroom Fire Still Under Investigation

Earlier today, Bartlesville High School students were evacuated from the school when a small fire broke out in one of the bathrooms inside the area of the school known as Freshmen Academy. Officials with the school stated that the fire had been contained quickly and no injuries were reported related to the fire or the evacuation. (See original story with comments by Superintendent Chuck McCauley below)
Bartlesville Police Looking To Increase Police Presence On Pathfinder Parkway

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking at ways to bring back bike patrols to the Pathfinder Parkway. The decision comes after concerned citizens came up to the police department during a town hall meeting and asked why the police didn't patrol in the first place. The Pathfinder Parkway is...
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
