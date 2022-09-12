Read full article on original website
2 bodies found in Delaware County result of car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening, after a suspected car crash. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28, east of Disney. OHP said their traffic...
UPDATE: Troopers say bodies discovered by child may be victims of a deadly car crash
The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say investigations are underway after two bodies were discovered by a child walking in a rural area.
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Two bodies found in Delaware County result of single-vehicle crash, highway patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified
The identities of two people killed in a fatal crash have been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers confirm that 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox died in a crash on Highway 28 and 395 Road. They say the crash happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Troopers say both had "massive injuries" and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
Craig County Sheriff's Office locate missing inmate
Dallas Wayne Logan has been located and returned to the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
21-Year-Old Caney Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Late last week, 21-year-old Jarrett Robbins of Caney was taken into custody by officers with the Caney Police Department for alleged disorderly conduct. Robbins was able to post bond and a court date is pending. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Video Captures Vehicle Leaving Burglarized Storage Facility In Caney
On Thursday, September 8th a vehicle was captured on video entering the South Wood St. Storage Facility in Caney. Later that day, it was discovered that 7 storage units were burglarized and personal property was destroyed. A picture of the suspected SUV is included in the printed version of this story on our website KGGFRADIO.COM. If you have any information or recognize the vehicle, then contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 620-331-1000 or call 911.
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Parents of 24-year-old who was left to die of an overdose by a Catoosa drug dealer speak out
CATOOSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been speaking with the parents of a man who police said died of a suspected overdose in Catoosa. Gavin Long, 24, was found dead in his car just days before his 25th birthday. His car was parked in the parking lot of the Catoosa Hills shopping center, and police made a discovery that they called “heartless,” while investigating Long’s death.
Bartlesville High School Bathroom Fire Still Under Investigation
Earlier today, Bartlesville High School students were evacuated from the school when a small fire broke out in one of the bathrooms inside the area of the school known as Freshmen Academy. Officials with the school stated that the fire had been contained quickly and no injuries were reported related to the fire or the evacuation. (See original story with comments by Superintendent Chuck McCauley below)
Bartlesville Police Looking To Increase Police Presence On Pathfinder Parkway
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking at ways to bring back bike patrols to the Pathfinder Parkway. The decision comes after concerned citizens came up to the police department during a town hall meeting and asked why the police didn't patrol in the first place. The Pathfinder Parkway is...
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
Stranger with candy in SEK arrested, on parole for child molestation
MIAMI, Okla. – A stranger with candy reported in a recent incident in Kansas is arrested and currently on probation for lewd molestation of a child. The Miami Oklahoma Police Department arrested Kirk William Owen, of Grove, Oklahoma, on Thursday. BIA and Ottawa County authorities assisted in the arrest.
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
Locust Grove police chief resigns following controversy involving 2 dogs being shot by officers
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — Locust Grove is seeing another change in leadership after the town’s third police chief in less than two years resigned. Former Police Chief Cullen Bean said he made the decision to step down after his officers were told by the town’s mayor to shoot two stray dogs.
Local sheriff sparks idea for AT&T reward for information on copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee Sheriff Andy Simmons said he approached AT&T with a mutually beneficial idea. He asked the company to offer a $5,000 reward for information that would help law enforcement and prosecutors get copper thieves off of the streets and save the copper lines the telecommunications company pays millions of dollars to replace.
Photos: Catoosa Police arrest man accused of selling drugs to a man who overdosed, died
Photos: Photos: Catoosa Police arrest man accused of selling drugs to a man who overdosed, died 24-year-old Gavin Long (pictured above) died of a drug overdose last week. Catoosa police found him in the front seat of his car in a parking lot in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 31, morning.
One dead after triple shooting in Tahlequah; high school students involved, district says
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Tahlequah High School students were involved in a triple shooting that left one person dead Monday, district officials announced. The Oklahoma FBI offices confirmed to Tulsa-area television stations that three people were shot on Labor Day in Tahlequah, leaving one dead. KTUL reported that the FBI has not identified any of the victims.
