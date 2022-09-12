The Nebraska football team has just officially started looking for its next head coach. In the meantime, Mickey Joseph has been named the interim coach. There’s been a lot of talk over the last few days as to how likely it is that he’ll eventually get the full-time gig. Now at least one oddsmaker laid out the chance of that coming to fruition as well as who the front runner is for the job.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 19 HOURS AGO