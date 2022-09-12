Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance. What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day...
kezi.com
Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
kezi.com
Oakridge police warn of burglaries due to evacuations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Residents are returning to their homes as evacuation levels decrease in intensity, and Oakridge police are encouraging them to inspect their homes to make sure everything is still there. On Friday, September 9, a Level Three (Go Now) evacuation order was issued for the cities of Oakridge...
kezi.com
Food for Lane County heading to Oakridge to deliver food
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Volunteers with Food for Lane County began packing produce, perishables and other goods in preparation to deliver them to residents in need in the Oakridge area. The mobile pantry will be at the Oakridge High School on September 14 starting at 10 a.m. There, they will give...
kezi.com
As fire danger lessens, Douglas County forests relax use restrictions
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- As temperatures temporarily cool off and several wildfires are put out in Douglas County forests, the Douglas Forest Protective Association has relaxed the strictness of public use restrictions in forestlands. Effective Friday, September 16, public restriction levels will change from extreme to moderate strictness in all private,...
kezi.com
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
kezi.com
Douglas Forest Protective Association to begin prescribed burns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association will soon begin prescribed burns in pastures, fields and hillsides throughout Douglas County in an effort to improve habitats for animals and to remove weeds and brush from the proposed sites. The DFPA works closely with farmers, ranchers and other landowners...
kezi.com
City of Springfield ramps up road repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
kezi.com
Eugene community buildings getting new solar panels
EUGENE, Ore. -- New solar panels are helping lower electricity costs at two organizations in Eugene dedicated to helping others. The Eugene-Springfield chapter of the NAACP is renovating the Mims House in the 300 block of Eugene’s High Street. In 1948, the Mims House became the first home in Eugene to be bought by an African-American family, at a time when many barriers existed to African-American home ownership. In addition to other preservation and renovation efforts, the NAACP used Eugene Water and Electric Board rebates and other incentives to install a new set of solar panels, a backup battery and an electric vehicle charger. Miles Pendleton, the president of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP branch, says using renewable power such as solar energy helps represent the nuanced interactions the environment has with marginalized communities.
kezi.com
Westfir and parts of Oakridge under less-severe evacuation notice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Due to the efforts of firefighters and cooler conditions, Westfir and some parts of Oakridge are now under a Level One (Be Ready) evacuation notice instead of a Level Two (Be Set) order. The entire city of Westfir as well as Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
kezi.com
Oregon wildfire recovery areas receiving grants to repair septic systems
MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced today that Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) along with Homes for Good will receive a portion of a $5.2 million grant to go toward repairing and or replacing septic systems that were impact by the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
theportlandmedium.com
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
kezi.com
OLCC resuming minor decoy program to catch slacking alcohol and cannabis sellers
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is resuming a program to have minors attempt to buy alcohol and cannabis products to catch retailers who fail to check identification, and has already caught several violators. The OLCC’s Minor Decoy Operations involve sending volunteers under the age of 21...
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
eugeneweekly.com
Cedar Creek Fire Sept. 10 Morning Update
The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 51,814 acres as of the morning of Sept. 10 and is 15 miles outside Oakridge, according to the U.S Forest Service daily update. Level 3 — go now — evacuation orders were issued for Oakridge and surrounding areas on Friday evening.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 14
On Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated by Agustin Ruiz Ambriz (59) of Springfield, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed over the westbound lane and struck a concrete irrigation canal on the westbound shoulder. Ruiz Ambriz sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Elkton Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Drain Ambulance and ODOT.
Salem’s Vitae Springs Fire is 100% contained, evacuations still in place
The Vitae Springs Fire which started yesterday in Salem is now fully contained, but that doesn't mean it's safe to return home.
