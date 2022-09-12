In a PYMNTS study benchmarking the digital engagement levels of 11 countries, Spain performed well compared to its European peers. Of the five European Union countries included in the report, Spain scored highest in the PYMNTS ConnectedEconomy™ Index ranking, with a score of 32 out of a possible 100. The report also found that 93.2% of the population are connected to the internet and 87% own a smartphone.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO