UK’s ePayments Systems Shutters for Good
U.K.-based electronic payments company ePayments Systems is shutting up shop for good. In a post on the company website announcing the news, ePayment Systems said that it “has begun the process of closing its doors and entered into an orderly, solvent wind-down.”. The FinTech business has been closed for...
EMEA Daily: Verto and Xente Team up on NGO Payments; Wio Digital Bank Launches in UAE With Initial Focus on SMBs
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Verto has partnered with Xente to provide payment services to NGOs and the United Arab Emirates gets a new digital bank in Wio. The business-to-business (B2B) cross-border payments firm Verto, announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with Xente, a...
Today in B2B Payments: 3 B2B Marketplaces Add Solutions
Today in B2B payments, JOOR adds a B2B payments tool, Taiwantrade.com aims to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” and Indeal looks to solve challenges commonly encountered by businesses in Saudi Arabia. Plus, Payhawk launches its spend management solution in the U.S. and now serves 32 countries. Wholesale management...
Deluxe, UK Trade Dept Team on Cross Border Innovation
Deluxe, which works in payments and business technology, has hosted 10 British FinTech companies to help promote collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, a press release said. Deluxe helps businesses grow and can work with businesses at any stage of their life cycles, the company said. The companies...
Billtrust Taps Former Order2Cash Executive Marco Eeman to Lead European Operations
Accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated business-to-business (B2B) payments firm Billtrust has appointed Marco Eeman as managing director of its European operations. Eeman was a principal of Order2Cash, a Netherlands-based order-to-cash platform provider that was acquired by Billtrust in February, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. In his...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Launches eNaira Payments for Businesses in Nigeria; Google’s Appeal of EU’s Record Fine Nets 5% Reduction
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Nigerian PayTech Flutterwave has launched support for the eNaira, and Google’s appeal of an EU fine results in a 5% reduction. Entertainment subscription site Patreon will be cutting around 17% of its staff and closing two offices in Europe, a Bloomberg report said.
LianLian Global Offers Full Value Payments Guarantee to China
Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global announced Wednesday (Sept. 14) that it is offering the world’s first cross-border payments guarantee to China. The feature was added to the company’s recently-launched international digital wallet, according to a press release. LianLian Global said the new policy offers assurances that payments made to China-based suppliers are delivered to the right bank account every time.
Startups, EU Funds Drive Spain’s Digital Transformation Forward
In a PYMNTS study benchmarking the digital engagement levels of 11 countries, Spain performed well compared to its European peers. Of the five European Union countries included in the report, Spain scored highest in the PYMNTS ConnectedEconomy™ Index ranking, with a score of 32 out of a possible 100. The report also found that 93.2% of the population are connected to the internet and 87% own a smartphone.
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing
Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
Ethiopian Startup Chapa Helps Businesses Accept Any Digital Payment
Ethiopian FinTech startup Chapa has launched an online payment gateway for Ethiopian businesses and said it aims to expand its offering across East Africa and then across the continent. With this product, Ethiopian businesses can accept all digital payment methods from anywhere in the world, Disrupt Africa reported Monday (Sept....
India’s DASH Platforms Offer Cashfree Payments POS to Merchants
Payment and application programming interface (API) banking solutions company Cashfree Payments is supplying its point-of-sale (POS) solution to go-to-market platform for brands DASH, enabling DASH to manage payments from 2,000 merchants in India’s semi-urban Tier-3 areas. The POS solution called softPOS converts Android phones into POS machines that businesses...
Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms
B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
Linux, Industry Group Set Sights on Open-Source Superwallets
The Linux Foundation wants to do for digital wallets what it did for the private enterprise blockchains used by the likes of Walmart, IBM and Maersk. Working with companies such as Accenture and CVS Health, as well as digital identity providers including Spherity and the Open ID Foundation, the open source software organization has created the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF).
Study: APAC Cart Abandonment Rises 32% Absent Localized Payment Methods
At a time when cross-border sales are increasingly being targeted as a key growth opportunity for online merchants, new cart abandonment statistics show that expanding into Asia’s fast-growing economies is no easy task. Even so, for businesses that do decide to make the leap, the inclusion of just one...
Maxio Launches Billing, Financial Operations Solution for SaaS Firms
Billing and revenue management solutions provider Maxio has launched a one-stop solution that unifies financial operations for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. By providing a single point of truth for all of a company’s SaaS billing and financial operations needs, the platform helps SaaS brands eliminate complexity and data siloes, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Verto and Xente Team Up on NGO Payments
B2B cross-border payments firm Verto has partnered with Xente, a multicurrency digital payments platform for African businesses, to provide cross-border payment services to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Uganda. Verto will leverage Xente’s connectivity in Africa, which permits customers to pay verified beneficiaries even in remote areas, according to a Tuesday...
EMEA Daily: Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
Today in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, U.K.-based FinTech Paysend launched a new instant payment product, and Adyen has integrated Block’s Cash App as a payment method. The Amsterdam-headquartered FinTech Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer...
Amazon Is Beta Testing New Marketing Tools for ‘Buy With Prime’
Targeted marketing emails, pages that direct shoppers to off-site sellers and Alexa artificial intelligence tools are three new marketing solutions Amazon is piloting to help direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce merchants reach Amazon shoppers and direct them to their own site. The marketing solutions, which are part of the new Buy with...
B2B Payments Firm Bottomline Buys Nexus Systems to Grow in Real Estate
B2B payments FinTech company Bottomline has purchased procure-to-pay platform Nexus Systems, extending its capabilities into the real estate vertical. Nexus Systems provides accounts payable (AP) and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries, and with this acquisition, its customers and suppliers will join the 500,000 businesses using Bottomline’s Paymode-X B2B payments network, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
