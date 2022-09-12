ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC News Now

Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school

A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities seek a missing person

Bradford is a white male with brown eyes and shaved head and was last seen getting into a vehicle in Luray and never returned. Bradford is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has the tattoos Ace and Jack on his neck, Haley on his shoulder...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect

After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
LURAY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Silver Spring Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 23-year-old Breasia Carey is believed to have been in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring. Her last communication was on Saturday, September 10.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
cbs19news

VSP investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along Harry Byrd Highway, west of Kimble Road. Police say that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Va. man accused of trying to trespass onto school bus

A Dumfries, Virginia, man is accused of trying to trespass onto a school bus. According to Prince William County police, 32-year-old Gione Deswayne Wise was part of a group quarreling with the bus driver, who had been unloading kids, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.
DUMFRIES, VA

