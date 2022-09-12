Read full article on original website
Related
Spotsylvania Sheriff asking for help finding missing man
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for over a week.
Augusta Free Press
Fairfax County: Authorities seek information on missing woman last seen on Sept. 10
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Fairfax County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered woman. Amira Bashir was last seen on Sept. 10 in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike in Fairfax...
Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
Man facing charges after breaking into vacant Stafford Co. apartment, streaming on Facebook Live
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 38-year-old Stafford man was arrested after he unlawfully entered a vacant apartment after being evicted and livestreaming on social media Tuesday morning. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:30 a.m. to Green Tree Road after the report of the man in the vacant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect involved in alleged theft at Culpeper gas station
Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy's Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.
WTOP
Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school
A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities seek a missing person
Bradford is a white male with brown eyes and shaved head and was last seen getting into a vehicle in Luray and never returned. Bradford is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has the tattoos Ace and Jack on his neck, Haley on his shoulder...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect
After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at Woodbridge 7-Eleven
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man who was allegedly involved in a recent armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Woodbridge.
Seven-month-old injured after accidental shooting in Virginia
According to VSP, the shooting appears to be accidental at this point in the investigation and no one has been charged with a crime. The incident is still being investigated.
mocoshow.com
Police Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Silver Spring Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 23-year-old Breasia Carey is believed to have been in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring. Her last communication was on Saturday, September 10.
Suspect stole credit cards from Spotsylvania Home Goods, made purchases in Fredericksburg
The Spotsylvania County Sherriff's Office are looking for information about a woman who stole credit cards from a Home Goods in Spotsylvania and then used those cards the same day in Fredericksburg.
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
cbs19news
VSP investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along Harry Byrd Highway, west of Kimble Road. Police say that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west...
Dumfries father hit by school bus tire, charged with trespassing after fight with bus driver
A Dumfries father was hit in the leg with a moving bus tire and charged with attempted trespassing after an argument with a school bus driver went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.
Married couple found dead in their home in Culpeper, police investigate
The Culpeper Police Department and Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office are currently conducting a death investigation after a married couple was found dead with gunshot wounds inside their home on Friday.
WTOP
Va. man accused of trying to trespass onto school bus
A Dumfries, Virginia, man is accused of trying to trespass onto a school bus. According to Prince William County police, 32-year-old Gione Deswayne Wise was part of a group quarreling with the bus driver, who had been unloading kids, shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.
Police searching for armed robbery suspects in Manassas mugging
Prince William County Police Department is investigating an armed robbery involving four suspects that took place in an apartment complex in Manassas.
17-year-old arrested in connection to July homicide in Woodbridge, police still looking for second suspect
It was determined that the two shooting victims were standing outside on the sidewalk when two men appeared from a nearby alley and began shooting at the group of three before running away. The two suspects were then reportedly seen by witnesses getting into a gold SUV, possibly a Mercedes.
Comments / 0