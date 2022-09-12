ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge council tentatively OKs speed limit so Maine South students can cross Dee Road

By Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WjFmG_0hrT2phw00
Park Ridge City Hall, 505 Butler Place, on Jan. 5, 2021. Jennifer Johnson/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Park Ridge aldermen last week gave an initial approval to a school zone speed limit on Dee Road between Talcott Road and 1,000 feet south of the Cook County Forest Preserve so that students at Maine South High School may park in the Forest Preserve parking lot and cross Dee Road safely.

If the motion gets a second approval at the upcoming City Council meeting, the speed limit will be enforced between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days, per Illinois law.

At an Aug. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting, aldermen debated whether implementing a speed limit would solve the problem of students crossing Dee Road, which sees a high volume of vehicles traveling very quickly.

Park Ridge Mayor Marty Maloney said the request came from High School District 207, which told City Council that the Forest Preserve was not going to prevent students from parking in its lot.

“I also suggested to [Principal] Dr. Collins that perhaps they encourage their teachers to park in these spots,” Maloney said. “I know it’d be less convenient for the teachers having to cross that street, and certainly no safer, but they’re adults, not students.”

Ald. Rick Biagi, whose ward contains the zone where aldermen were considering the speed limit, said he had “grave concerns” about the area, which he has observed gets heavy traffic during drop-off and pick-up hours.

“My concern is we’re going to lower the speed limit there and basically condone the crossing of people there without a crosswalk,” he said.

Biagi said he’d prefer to see a crossing guard supervising the area.

Ald. John Moran agreed that cars speeding in the area was a problem, but said he wasn’t sure that setting up a crossing guard there was the best solution.

“I’m not even sure that with the way the road bends there, that a guy in an orange vest with a stop sign is a good idea either,” he said. “People come flying around that bend.”

Moran noted that the city has hired two traffic enforcement officers and suggested that Dee Road would be a prime area to to put those hires to work.

“It’d be a great place to sit and make an example out of some people and make it known that this is an area that you don’t want to go over the speed limit,” he said.

Alderman Fred Sanchez raised the possibility that students who park in the Forest Preserve lot and who participate in after-school activities might be crossing back to their cars after the speed limit is no longer in force.

But ultimately, aldermen did vote to advance the proposal on the lines laid out by the mayor.

Maloney said he was not condoning students crossing Dee Road near the Forest Preserve, but “what I’ve been told is that it’s going to happen.”

With that in mind, he said, “I do think it makes good sense, if we have the ability, to slow traffic down or at least suggest to traffic they need to go slower.”

The proposal will come back before aldermen at the next City Council meeting on Sept. 19.

