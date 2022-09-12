ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers clinch postseason berth for 10th straight season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KWsC3_0hrT2nBi00

There are 23 games remaining in the regular season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and they have already clinched their 10th consecutive National League playoff spot.

The Dodgers (96-43) clinched their latest berth with Sunday’s 11-2 romp over the host San Diego Padres. They are just the third team in the division era to make at least 10 straight playoff appearances, joining the Atlanta Braves (14 from 1991-2005) and New York Yankees (13 from 1995-2007).

“It’s a big accomplishment,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday’s game. “For me, it’s just making sure guys appreciate that it’s not a right of passage to get into the postseason every year and there’s still a lot of work to be done. I feel our best baseball is yet to be played and just continue to stay focused.”

The Dodgers lead the Padres in the NL West by 20 games and are also on verge of clinching the division crown.

Justin Turner, who had two homers and five RBIs on Sunday, certainly appreciates clinching. This season will mark his ninth straight playoff appearance.

“I don’t think it’s anything you can take for granted,” Turner said. “I’ve been on some teams early in my career that didn’t have this opportunity, so I definitely feel fortunate to be a part of an organization that cares about winning and puts winning first.”

Freddie Freeman is in his first season with the Dodgers after being a key cog on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team last year. He is amazed that the clinching occurred on Sept. 11.

“To do it this quick is pretty amazing,” Freeman said. “Just all around, just been playing really good baseball for a long time now as a group and hopefully we can get this division wrapped up here shortly, too.”

Los Angeles has won just one World Series title during the streak and it came in the COVID-19 shortened 60-game season of 2020 when they beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. The Dodgers last won a title in a full season in 1988.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
New York State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Names His Worst Teammate Of All-Time

Throughout his legendary NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal played with dozens of teammates for six different franchises. So when Shaq was asked who was the worst teammate he ever had during a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he had plenty of guys to choose from. However, O'Neal's mind immediately went...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Justin Turner
Yardbarker

It looks like the Braves are sticking with Kenley Jansen

The Braves once again lost last night to the Giants in heartbreaking fashion. After being held scoreless for the first seven innings and trailing by three runs, they finally broke through in the top half of the eighth. Dansby Swanson delivered with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to one and putting runners on first and second for Austin Riley with nobody out, but the Braves couldn’t push another run across and fell in San Francisco 3-2.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#The Los Angeles Dodgers#National League
Yardbarker

Mark McGwire: Aaron Judge Will Pass Roger Maris, Challenge Barry Bonds

As Aaron Judge chases Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees record for most home runs in a season, one notorious ex-slugger believes No. 99 should set his sights higher. Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa surpassed Maris’ 61 home runs in 1998, with McGwire ultimately resetting the bar at 70 longballs. Another bopper synonymous with baseball’s steroid era, Barry Bonds, toppled that total with 73 dingers in 2001.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy