Pennsylvania State

Michigan Advance

Experts warn of anti-democratic peril from upcoming SCOTUS case

Despite seeing progress in advancing voting rights in the last several years, the organization that spearheaded the 2018 initiative that created the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission says an upcoming case before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) threatens to undo that effort — and much more. Voters Not Politicians (VNP) held a panel discussion Wednesday […] The post Experts warn of anti-democratic peril from upcoming SCOTUS case appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Protester During Mind-Numbing Gun Argument

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to kick a protester outside the Capitol on Thursday during a heated exchange about gun violence in America. The firearm-loving lawmaker was confronted by members of Gen Z activist group Voters of Tomorrow after leaving a news conference. In a clip shared by Greene on Twitter, the elected Republican official appears to kick one of the protesters walking in front of her. “Excuse me,” Greene says as she apparently steps on demonstrator Marianna Pecora’s foot. Greene then appears to say “Excuse me,” a second time before appearing to deliberately kick Pecora. “Oh my God,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS

