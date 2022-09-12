Read full article on original website
Related
Experts warn of anti-democratic peril from upcoming SCOTUS case
Despite seeing progress in advancing voting rights in the last several years, the organization that spearheaded the 2018 initiative that created the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission says an upcoming case before the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) threatens to undo that effort — and much more. Voters Not Politicians (VNP) held a panel discussion Wednesday […] The post Experts warn of anti-democratic peril from upcoming SCOTUS case appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears to Kick Protester During Mind-Numbing Gun Argument
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to kick a protester outside the Capitol on Thursday during a heated exchange about gun violence in America. The firearm-loving lawmaker was confronted by members of Gen Z activist group Voters of Tomorrow after leaving a news conference. In a clip shared by Greene on Twitter, the elected Republican official appears to kick one of the protesters walking in front of her. “Excuse me,” Greene says as she apparently steps on demonstrator Marianna Pecora’s foot. Greene then appears to say “Excuse me,” a second time before appearing to deliberately kick Pecora. “Oh my God,”...
Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
Comments / 0