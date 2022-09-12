Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared to kick a protester outside the Capitol on Thursday during a heated exchange about gun violence in America. The firearm-loving lawmaker was confronted by members of Gen Z activist group Voters of Tomorrow after leaving a news conference. In a clip shared by Greene on Twitter, the elected Republican official appears to kick one of the protesters walking in front of her. “Excuse me,” Greene says as she apparently steps on demonstrator Marianna Pecora’s foot. Greene then appears to say “Excuse me,” a second time before appearing to deliberately kick Pecora. “Oh my God,”...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO