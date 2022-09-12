Read full article on original website
Groups call on OKC, Edmond, Midwest City to sever ties with Oklahoma County jail, CJAC
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Thursday afternoon, a number of groups gathered at the Midwest City municipal complex to call for Oklahoma City, Edmond, and Midwest City to end ties with the Oklahoma County Detention Center and the Criminal Justice Advisory Council. The People's Council for Justice Reform,...
Cherokee Nation explains why some inmates will be sent to Texas
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation said they are working on an $5.3 million agreement to send some inmates out of state. The Cherokee Nation said the money would come from their operating budget. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. said only inmates with sentences longer than six months would...
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Study finds that Oklahoma ranks fourth in the country for most drug overdose deaths
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study paints a grim picture of drug overdoses in Oklahoma. Research carried out by NiceRX found that Oklahoma had the fourth-highest total number of overdose deaths in the country from 2013-2020 with 26,962. California (39,156), Georgia (31,447) and Rhode Island (27,486) rounded out...
Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved homicide from 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for leads in a homicide case from last year. Police said it happened on Oct. 24, 2021 around 12:45 a.m. near 4759 NW 36th Street. Police said surveillance captured a car firing shots as it was driving by...
Oklahoma AG joins call for fentanyl to be classifed as weapon of mass destruction
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is joining a multistate effort to urge President Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. The 18-state bipartisan coalition demands that Biden take action in response to the increase in overdose deaths related to the substance...
St. Jude hosting walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Registration is open for the Oklahoma City St. Jude Walk/Run, set to be held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday, Sept. 17th. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide.
No credible threat found after police respond to Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A heavy police presence at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School on Thursday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm. Police said they were made aware of a possible incident at the school. Officers responded and cleared the school, but no credible threat was found.
10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on November ballot ending
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 10-day challenge period to put recreational marijuana on the ballot in Oklahoma comes to an end Thursday. At the end of August, the Supreme Court said before it made a ruling on putting the issue on the November ballot, it would allow a 10-day challenge period to State Question 820.
Study finds Oklahoma drivers have some of the worst road rage in the country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new study finds that Oklahoma drivers rank fourth in the country for the worst road rage. The Forbes Advisor team analyzed 10 different metrics from a survey of 5,000 U.S. drivers. "Drivers in the Sooner State were the third most likely in the nation...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
A McLoud family says someone fired shots at their house injuring their German Shepherd dog
McLoud, Okla. (KOKH) — A McLoud family says they're worried for their safety after someone fired shots at their property and injured their dog. The woman who lives at the home says her dog is going to be okay. She says her plumber was outside and witnessed the whole...
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
H.E.L.P Task Force recommends expanding SoonerCare coverage for pregnant, postpartum women
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Helping Every Life and Parent (H.E.L.P) Task Force unanimously recommended on Tuesday that the Oklahoma Health Care Authority expand coverage for SoonerCare members receiving pregnancy and postpartum services. Gov. Kevin Stitt created the H.E.L.P Task Force to study, evaluate, and make recommendations regarding policies,...
Edmond Police Department announces retirement of K-9 Kor
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Department announced the retirement of K-9 Kor on Tuesday. K-9 Kor's narcotics alerts were responsible for over 500 arrests in Edmond during his career, police said in a Facebook post. K-9 Kor and his handler, Sgt. Hussey, were honored at Monday's city...
USPS to host job fair in Oklahoma City this week
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The United States Postal Service has announced plans to host a job fair to fill City Carrier Assistants in Oklahoma City. The job fair will be held Thursday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Processing and Distribution Center, 4025 W Reno Ave.
Court docs: Man shows up at Oklahoma City motel for Tinder date, gets choked unconscious
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested in connection to a robbery earlier this month at an Oklahoma City Days Inn. According to court documents, the alleged victim met a girl on Tinder and met up at the Days Inn on NW 39th Street on September 2. Once...
'Parenting in the wild is no easy task': Alligator builds, guards nest in Oklahoma
MCCURTAIN COUNTY (KOKH) - Parenting in the wild is no easy task!. Officials posted a video showing an 8-foot alligator working hard since July to build a 6-foot nest at Red Slough Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Oklahoma. The alligator guarded the nest through August, spent 13 hours digging out...
