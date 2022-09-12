ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

'Boo at the Zoo' returns to Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in October

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Boo at the Zoo is returning next month at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. The annual celebration will take place on three different weekends in October. The merry-not-scary event is open to everyone and will happen on the following weekends:. October 14-16 October 21-23 October...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Sweet Corn Festival

IT'S CORN! Cam heads to Millersport for their annual Sweet Corn Festival and talks to the Mayor, the 1949 and current Queens, the handlers of the corn and more.
MILLERSPORT, OH
myfox28columbus.com

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend's forecast in Columbus is ideal for all kinds of outdoor activities. With the autumn season under a week away, families can get an early start on the fall festivities!. Friday, September 16. ZOMBIEzi Bay at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: Zoombezi Bay will...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Staying safe: Dublin police offer self-defense classes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The recent attack on an early morning jogger in Memphis, Tennessee is renewing interest in self-defense classes in Central Ohio. Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis mother of two, was kidnapped and killed while out on an early morning run earlier this month. Dublin Police Sergeant Bryan...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Apple Truck Tour Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Apple Season. The Apple Truck CEO Dale Apley discusses the apple truck tour and shares his "Bourbon Fried Apples" recipe with Good Day Columbus' Phil Kelly. The Apple Truck Tour begins Thursday, Sept. 15. 8:00a.m Westerville, OH Westerville Ace 1220 County Line Rd, Westerville,...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Sheetz, Mid-Ohio Food Collective provide hunger relief in Central Ohio

Sheetz is partnering with Mid-Ohio Food Collective for Hunger Action Month. Alissa Henry talked to Nick Ruffner, Sheetz Public Relations Manager about Sheetz and what inspired the company to partner with Mid-Ohio Food Collective. Sheetz currently operates more than a dozen store locations in the Columbus region, with each store...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus businesses allow workers to volunteer at area food banks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When business slowed down this summer at some area companies, workers stepped up and volunteered at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective instead. The volunteers said the arrangement helped fill a need on both sides. Instead of digging tunnels, several Smoot Construction workers dug in to take a bite out of hunger in the community.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

BANKSYLAND coming to Columbus for 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The international BANKSYLAND exhibition is coming to Columbus for three days this month!. You can catch this incredible art experience on September 16, 17, and 18. The first-ever Columbus exhibit will feature over 80 pieces and installations; including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man charged in deadly shooting in southeast Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting that took place in July in southeast Franklin County. Xavier Colvin, 21, is charged in the deadly shooting of Christopher Roberts, 21, at the Cross-Key Apartments. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Catalytic converter theft ring busted in South Columbus, according to police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies in Central Ohio say they’ve put the brakes on an alleged theft ring in South Columbus that could be responsible for thousands of stolen catalytic converters. “Why are catalytic converters being stolen? It’s those precious metals, “ Groveport Police Chief Casey...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ricky Anderson: Officer who shot, killed Donovan Lewis was fired, reinstated in 2004

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed Donovan Lewis was terminated and reinstated in 2004 and has received numerous awards and commendations since then, according to his personnel file. Officer Ricky Anderson shot and killed Lewis while officers were serving warrants for domestic violence,...
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus woman indicted in death of 10-month-old baby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman has been indicted on multiple counts in the death of a 10-month-old child. A Franklin County grand jury indicted Dierra Smith for one count of involuntary manslaughter, three counts of felony child endangering and one misdemeanor count of child endangering, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hilliard police arrest man suspected of exposing himself to child

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard police arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of exposing himself to a child who was walking to school. Police said the incident took place around 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning at the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio releases 2021-22 school report cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday. Report cards include five rated components and various report-only data. ODE said districts and schools will not receive overall ratings this year. Each district was rated from one to five stars...
OHIO STATE

