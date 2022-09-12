ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Ballpark Village erupts as fans celebrate Pujols homer

By Mallory Thomas
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6hRZ_0hrT1hr900

ST. LOUIS – He did it again. One day after tying Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run list, Albert Pujols belted number 697, taking sole ownership of fourth place on the list. Cardinals fans at Ballpark Village were jubilant.

“I’m so glad I was here because the crowd went nuts. They started shooting stuff off in here and the lights were going off. It was neat,” Monica Hewitt said. “And Albert, after he swings, you can just see that hesitation and he’s looking and you can just tell it was going to go out and it was. It was very exciting.”

Hewitt said the only thing better than watching Pujols hit his 697th homerun will be when he hits number 700.

Trending: Cardinals postseason tickets go on sale Friday

“Oh yeah. He’s got time. He’s Albert. I mean, he’s the one and only Albert. He can do it,” she said.

Some fans said the moment was almost too good to be true.

“When the inning started I was like, ‘It’s going to be Pujols. He’s going to get us ahead.’ And when it actually happened, we were kind of not believing we had actually said it was going to happen, then we actually saw it,” said Lauren Braswell.

Cardinals fans are ready for a red October and another postseason run.

“It’s really exciting for me to see him come back to the Cardinals and have this year and, you know, this historical year and get to see that again. Because, as a kid, I watched Pujols and grew up with him being on the team and seeing him come back, it’s really exciting,” Braswell said

Hewitt believes the stars have aligned for Cardinals; not just in the sky but on the diamond as well.

“I think this year I got a feeling that the Cardinals, I don’t know why. I think it’s kind of their year. The end of Pujols and Yadi and Waino. You know, I think the fans are really pumped and that team has always been about the fans and I think they’re going to do it this year,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

How many of Adam Wainwright's non-Yadier Molina catchers does he remember?

On Wednesday at Busch Stadium, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make history. For the 325th time, Molina will catch a Wainwright start, breaking the record held for nearly 50 years by Tigers battery Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who teamed up for 324 starts from 1962 to 1975. Molina...
MLB
FOX 2

Denny’s worker shoots manager during tardiness meeting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – While being reprimanded for tardiness, a south St. Louis County Denny’s employee shot his district manager. Court documents say, Jeremy Critten, 20, shot his district manager in the stomach on Saturday. The Denny’s is located at 6441 South Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim was “reprimanding the defendant for not coming to […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FOX 2

FOX 2

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy