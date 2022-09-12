Read full article on original website
Grove woman receives deferred sentence; gives birth to a “meth baby”
JAY, Okla. – A Grove woman pleaded guilty to child neglect after giving birth to a child with methamphetamine in its system and received a five-year deferred sentence. Amanda Adams, 32, entered the guilty plea on Sept. 1 in Delaware County District Court. She was also fined $1,510 in fines and court costs, court records show.
Sheriff's Office Find Multiple Drugs During Traffic Stop
An Independence man is arrested on numerous drug charges. Tuesday evening at around 8:44pm, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota passenger. The vehicle was displaying a Kansas tag that belonged to another vehicle. The driver was identified as Adam Trollope and the passenger as Ashley Barrager. Deputies located a loaded handgun, methamphetamine and fentanyl during their investigation. Trollope and Barrager were both placed in custody.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say investigations are underway after two bodies were discovered by a child walking in a rural area.
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said two bodies were found in Delaware County Tuesday evening, after a suspected car crash. OHP said they were notified of the bodies around 7:20 p.m. They were found off State Highway 28, east of Disney. OHP said their traffic...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Update: Inmate in Custody
CRAIG COUNTY – An Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmate walked away from state custody from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center on Saturday. Authorities are looking for Dallas Wayne Logan, 45. He was last seen on a surveillance camera wearing orange pants and an Action staffing shirt and walking...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
2 Killed In Delaware County Crash Identified
The identities of two people killed in a fatal crash have been released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers confirm that 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox died in a crash on Highway 28 and 395 Road. They say the crash happened sometime between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Troopers say both had "massive injuries" and were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead on the scene.
21-Year-Old Caney Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct
Late last week, 21-year-old Jarrett Robbins of Caney was taken into custody by officers with the Caney Police Department for alleged disorderly conduct. Robbins was able to post bond and a court date is pending. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
09:47 – Officers were dispatched to 219 S. Roane St for a property damage call. 07:25 – Officers were dispatched to Eagle Street and Fountain Road to check a vehicle found in a hay field. The vehicle was found to have been stolen and was recovered. Sunday, Aug....
MEDIA RELEASE – Wanted Felon Located
On Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 4:08 p.m., an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department observed a wanted felon, 30-year-old Brittany Jane Bowling, of Weir, Kansas, enter a detached garage at a residence in the 1200 block of E. 8th St., in Pittsburg. Officers believed that Bowling was possibly staying in the garage.
Video Captures Vehicle Leaving Burglarized Storage Facility In Caney
On Thursday, September 8th a vehicle was captured on video entering the South Wood St. Storage Facility in Caney. Later that day, it was discovered that 7 storage units were burglarized and personal property was destroyed. A picture of the suspected SUV is included in the printed version of this story on our website KGGFRADIO.COM. If you have any information or recognize the vehicle, then contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 620-331-1000 or call 911.
Fiery Bartlesville Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital
A fiery, four-car crash in Bartlesville sent several people to the hospital on Sunday. Bartlesville Police say it happened around 11 a.m. near Price Road and Highway 75. Officers say two of the cars involved caught fire and burned. No word yet on how badly people were hurt or what...
Bartlesville Police Looking To Increase Police Presence On Pathfinder Parkway
The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking at ways to bring back bike patrols to the Pathfinder Parkway. The decision comes after concerned citizens came up to the police department during a town hall meeting and asked why the police didn't patrol in the first place. The Pathfinder Parkway is...
Man arrested on Felony DWI, killing of another person, related to Anderson, Mo. fatal head-on crash
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday August 20, 2022 the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash on MO-59 within the Anderson city limits. Troopers determined the surviving driver Vincent Castro, 25, was intoxicated. He was arrested but released for medical treatment. | RELATED >> Anderson, Mo. man killed in head-on crash, surviving driver arrested for DWI Now after recovery...
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case
PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
22-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Delaware County.
