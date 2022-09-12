Read full article on original website
Steven Martinez
4d ago
no wonder why people that live in them conditions are buying Kevlar vest today. when this becomes The New Normal and people think about wearing their Kevlar vests that will become second nature when they step out their door. Safety First it may just save your life you would think?
Reply
6
Related
Several people in custody following standoff at Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety. In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school came forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who saved...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother of 8-year-old shot and killed with unsecured firearm faces judge
Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 8-year-old killed in shooting from unsecured gun, charged
FOX 2 - The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in a fatal shooting involving an unsecured gun, was charged and arraigned on Thursday. Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
Detroit woman charged in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old daughter
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit woman in connection to the shooting death of her eight-year-old daughter.
Detroit mom charged after 8-year-old daughter shot to death by unsecured gun in home
“How many children have to die because of an unsecured weapon?” That’s the question Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is asking after she charged 31-year-old Erica Sade Graham with the shooting death of her daughter in Detroit.
8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
fox2detroit.com
8-year-old dead from gunshot in Detroit home, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Detroit where an 8-year-old girl died after being struck in the neck. The shooting happened in the 8800 block of Heyden on Detroit's west side. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday. Chief James White...
Suspect in gun thefts arrested after witness contacts police
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI -- A suspect wanted in connection with a series of break-ins at two gun retailers has been arrested after police were contacted by a witness. According to Fox 2 Detroit, a federal court filing states Keondrick Rayford was arrested Tuesday along with his brother, Kendrick Rayford, in connection to the thefts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police looking for female who robbed bank on Van Dyke Avenue
WARREN, Mich. – A person accused of robbing a Warren bank Thursday morning is still on the run. Warren police say that at about 11 a.m. Thursday, a female dressed in all black robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue near 13 Mile Road. The suspect reportedly...
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Friend turns in gun thief after suspect shows him firearms stolen during break-ins
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect connected to break-ins at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop is in custody after he showed stolen weapons to a friend, according to a federal court filing. According to the filing, Keondrick Rayford admitted to participating in two break-ins at C&C Coins in...
1 dead, 3 injured after fire on Detroit's northeast side
(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child. No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
fox2detroit.com
Man stole $1,100 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco, police say
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville police say a man stole more than a thousand dollars in king crab legs from a Costco. The retail theft happened at the department store on Gratiot Avenue. Police are investigating the fraud incident, saying the suspect entered the store without showing a Costco membership card. He then proceeded to the seafood department where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs.
fox2detroit.com
DPD investigating officer who pinned biker • $100M to convert I-375 • Ford's new Mustang
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
1 dead in shootout, suspect on the loose
DETROIT – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent shootout Sunday evening in Detroit, officials said. There was a shootout between two people around 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ewald Circle and Dexter Avenue in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds while the other fled the scene and escaped.
Detroit News
Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years
Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
fox2detroit.com
Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 3 hurt in house fire on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - One person died and three others were hurt in a house fire on Detroit's east side Monday night. The house on Hoover near 7 Mile caught fire around 8 p.m. and caused heavy damage to the first floor of the home. According to the Detroit Fire...
Comments / 12