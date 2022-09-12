ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steven Martinez
4d ago

no wonder why people that live in them conditions are buying Kevlar vest today. when this becomes The New Normal and people think about wearing their Kevlar vests that will become second nature when they step out their door. Safety First it may just save your life you would think?

CBS Detroit

Several people in custody following standoff at Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety.  In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 8-year-old killed in shooting from unsecured gun, charged

FOX 2 - The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in a fatal shooting involving an unsecured gun, was charged and arraigned on Thursday. Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

8-year-old girl fatally shot inside Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - An 8-year-old girl is dead after a fatal shooting inside her home in west Detroit on Tuesday.According to the Detroit Police Department, the child was at home with her 10-year-old sibling when she was accidentally shot. When officers arrived, they found the young girl with gunshot wounds to her neck and shoulder. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Detroit police say the children's mother was not at the home at the time of the shooting but did arrive a short time after. The department says they've secured a search warrant and more information is expected in the coming days.The 10-year-old child was uninjured but taken to an area hospital for evaluation.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
fox2detroit.com

DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

1 dead, 3 injured after fire on Detroit's northeast side

(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child. No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man stole $1,100 in king crab legs from Roseville Costco, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Roseville police say a man stole more than a thousand dollars in king crab legs from a Costco. The retail theft happened at the department store on Gratiot Avenue. Police are investigating the fraud incident, saying the suspect entered the store without showing a Costco membership card. He then proceeded to the seafood department where he stole $1,107 in king crab legs.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

1 dead in shootout, suspect on the loose

DETROIT – A man suffered multiple gunshot wounds in an apparent shootout Sunday evening in Detroit, officials said. There was a shootout between two people around 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Ewald Circle and Dexter Avenue in Detroit, FOX 2 Detroit reports. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds while the other fled the scene and escaped.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison. Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
FRASER, MI
fox2detroit.com

DETROIT, MI

