DC gathers to remember 21st anniversary of 9-11, attack on Pentagon

By Dave Leval
DC News Now
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District leaders gathered Sunday for the annual September 11 service at Fire Department Engine 16 and Tower 3.

“The face of evil and terror impacted our lives and countless U.S. citizens,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said as she reflected on how D.C. firefighters responded to the attack on the Pentagon.

She also discussed how that day also made the city stronger.

“We became more resilient, more watchful,” Bowser said. “We acquired a better understanding of the meaning of democracy and the meaning of freedom, and our way of life.”

All 64 people onboard American Airlines flight 77 died, when the jet that took off from Dulles International Airport, slammed into Pentagon. 125 people inside the building also perished. 11 people from D.C. died in the attack, including three children.

While the majority of the program focused on that day 21 years ago, it also dealt with the future, and lessons learned.

“We can never forget how important our partners are, and partnerships that we developed,” said Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly, Sr. “Not only across the agencies, and the district government, but with our partners across the region.”

There’s another lesson to be learned from the attack.

“I can’t underscore enough the effect September 11th has had on the members of the first-responder community as a whole,” said Dabney Hudson, president of the International Brotherhood of Fire Fighters, Local 36. “From our occupational diseases to our mental and physical health ailments that continue to plague our members.”

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation says an additional 5,380 responders and survivors of the attacks around the county, have died due to exposure to toxic air and materials. That’s nearly double the number of people who died on September 11th.

D.C. council member Mary Cheh organized the ceremony as she had done with the other 9/11 services. While she also looks to the future, Cheh also recalls the past.

“We need each and every one of us to pass on to the younger generation what actually happened and the performance of our brave fire and EMS,” Cheh said.

