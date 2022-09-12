ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Comments / 11

Related
The Associated Press

Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Nursing strike in Twin Cities, Duluth reaches final day, then what?

A historically large nursing strike finished with its final full day of picketing Wednesday. Whether it reshaped testy contract negotiations with Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals over pay and staffing remains to be seen. Hospital nurses used the spotlight of the work stoppage to plead for increased staffing and solutions...
DULUTH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

AG opens civil probe into gas station, liquor store in north Minneapolis

A civil investigation is underway to determine whether a north Minneapolis gas station and liquor store at the same intersection are "turning a blind eye" to chronic violence, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office said Thursday. Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that his office and the Hennepin County...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Government
mspmag.com

Looking Up in Uptown

Some may have been surprised to hear sisters and shop co-owners Megan and Mikaela Harrod chose to relocate their Linden Hills boutique to Uptown. But as soon as they toured a vacant space on Lake Street, they knew it was the right move for Les Sól 2.0. “Our location proved to be a bit tricky for foot traffic” says Megan Harrod of the first iteration of their women’s fashion and lifestyle concept.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building

Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#Business Incubators#Baby Food#Native American#The Twin Cities
boreal.org

Minnesota’s green spaces haven’t been welcoming to many people of color. A new outdoor education program seeks to unlock the great outdoors

Photo: On her first day of fishing on an outing with Nature for New Minnesotans, student Arati caught several bullheads. CREDIT: Our Saviour’s Community Services. Within minutes of casting her line into the bright green algae-covered waters of Powderhorn Lake, Arati watched her bobber lurch below the surface. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Minneapolis-St Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area has ninth highest inflation rate

(The Center Square) – The Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin metropolitan statistical area is experiencing the ninth-highest rise in inflation among the 23 metropolitan areas ranked throughout the nation, WalletHub reported Tuesday. WalletHub created its rankings by equally weighing the consumer price index of the latest month available compared with two...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
MIX 108

Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave

There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

QC Pizza closes its Minneapolis location

QC Pizza in South Minneapolis has closed. Sources with the business confirmed the closure to Bring Me The News on Tuesday, stating they had lost their lease due to the sale of the building by their landlord. The pizza shop opened last year in the former Boss Pizza and Chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
TheDailyBeast

‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group

Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Popular restaurant chain Sweetgreen opens Minnesota locations

EDINA, Minn. — Sweetgreen, a fast-casual health food chain originally from Washington D.C., is coming to Minnesota with multiple new locations. The newest restaurant is located at Galleria Edina and is set to open on Sept. 13. The location will be, "hosting various festivities in celebration of our first Minneapolis location with local partners in the community," according to an Instagram post from the chain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

MN Health Department approves new mental health hospital at Bethesda

The Minnesota Department of Health has determined that moving forward with a new mental health hospital at the former Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul is in the public interest due to the lack of inpatient mental health beds in the state, despite acknowledging “significant concerns” with the lack of emergency services for patients in crisis.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy