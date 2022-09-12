MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis is part of Welcoming Week -- the national celebration that brings together immigrants, refugees and native-born residents to foster a sense of community. The one common theme this year is safety."Minneapolis has a long history and tradition of welcoming immigrants and refugees into our city," said Mayor Jacob Frey.For decades, the City of Lakes has welcomed people looking for a better life. Immigrants from Russia, Laos, Somalia, and refugees from Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries now call the city home."They are a critical fabric of our workforce, of our economy and culture, and just who we are...

