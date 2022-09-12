MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A westward course should continue bringing the system to the Leewards and Puerto Rico by this weekend. Its likely to become a stronger tropical storm. Long range models suggest that the system should weaken and turn north near or east of the Bahamas next week. It’s too uncertain to know the exact track of this feature.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO