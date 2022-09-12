ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WALA-TV FOX10

AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man says he wanted to set an example for his daughter by returning a lost wallet to its rightful owner. WMBF reports it was a typical afternoon for Forestbrook resident Terence Sessions and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy, before the father spotted a wallet in the middle of the road after getting gas on Sept. 11.
FORESTBROOK, SC
Alabama State
WALA-TV FOX10

Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
ORCHARDS, WA
WALA-TV FOX10

Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A westward course should continue bringing the system to the Leewards and Puerto Rico by this weekend. Its likely to become a stronger tropical storm. Long range models suggest that the system should weaken and turn north near or east of the Bahamas next week. It’s too uncertain to know the exact track of this feature.
ENVIRONMENT

