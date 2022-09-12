Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s prison commissioner said the state is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in a Thursday court filing that the state cannot execute an inmate next week by nitrogen hypoxia. A federal judge...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Just do the right thing’: Good Samaritan helps return nurse’s lost wallet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina man says he wanted to set an example for his daughter by returning a lost wallet to its rightful owner. WMBF reports it was a typical afternoon for Forestbrook resident Terence Sessions and his daughter, Jayla Bellamy, before the father spotted a wallet in the middle of the road after getting gas on Sept. 11.
WALA-TV FOX10
WATCH: Sheriff’s office uses drone to find dog missing for 3 months
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A companion dog is back home in Colorado after having been missing for nearly three months. The owner is now thanking the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and their high tech drone video for finding her. Taylor Salazar said hearing Farrah’s bark was a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.
WALA-TV FOX10
Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A westward course should continue bringing the system to the Leewards and Puerto Rico by this weekend. Its likely to become a stronger tropical storm. Long range models suggest that the system should weaken and turn north near or east of the Bahamas next week. It’s too uncertain to know the exact track of this feature.
Comments / 4