Annual salary for Minnesota State Fair boss: $350,000
For the Strib, Rochelle Olson reports, “Longtime Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer revealed publicly Wednesday that he makes $350,000 a year. Hammer released the information in response to a written request from the Star Tribune for a preview of this year’s fair that ran in August. When asked earlier, fair staff had said Hammer’s salary isn’t public under state law, but he said he decided recently to release it. As a quasi-governmental operation, the State Fair isn’t subject to the same open-records laws as most state offices. For example, the salaries of state employees and elected officials are public information. The fair is overseen by the State Agricultural Society and doesn’t receive a direct state subsidy. Hammer, who has run the fair for 25 years, operates on a year-to-year contract and his salary comes from operating revenue.”
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Welcoming Week: Celebrating Everything New Americans Bring to Minnesota
DEED is proud to participate in Welcoming Week September 9-18, a national initiative to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity. I believe we all need to be intentional in creating inclusivity in our communities – and welcoming New Americans is an important way to do this. As an agency, DEED focuses on workforce and economic development, and we witness firsthand the positive impact of immigrants and refugees on our state's economy and communities. As a New American myself, I am proud to call Minnesota home.
August Jobs Report Shows Pause in Growth
St. Paul – Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 1.9% in August, although it remains at a historic low, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota’s labor force participation rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 68.2%. In August, the U.S. unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a point to 3.7% and the labor force participation rate increased by three-tenths of a point to 62.4%.
Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’
(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
Minnesota Attorney General candidates Ellison and Schultz on abortion rights, crime
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the most closely-watched races in Minnesota this year is for the position of Attorney General.A recent poll showed incumbent Democrat Keith Ellison leading Republican newcomer Jim Schultz 46-40%.Keith Ellison's four years as Attorney General includes the successful prosecution of former police officers Derek Chauvin and Kim Potter, winning lawsuits against big pharma and fiercely defending abortion rights."It's a significant issue in the lives of women," Ellison said. "People like Jim Schultz want to tell [a woman carrying an unviable fetus] what to do, they want to tell her, they want to be in the middle of her...
Reed Olson Endorsed by Red Lake Nation for State Representative 2A
At the regular monthly meeting of the Red Lake Tribal Council held on Tuesday September 13, 2022, the Tribal Council was visited by a Beltrami County delegation. They included County Commissioner Reed Olson who was seeking tribal endorsement for State Representative 2A which include all of Red Lake and Bemidji.
Commissioner Reed Olson and Landlord Representatives: Launch Stable Supported Rental Housing for People needing a Second Chance.
On Thursday September 15, 2022 Northern Access, a coalition of Treatment and Government Organizations will meet to launch the Stable Supported Rental Housing Plan, developed over the past year. Starting with the need of recovering people coming out of treatment for stable housing to support recovery, the project expanded to include many groups needing a second chance: homeless people, including homeless veterans, and people without rental records demonstrating past rental success.
Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members
(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- Minnesota-based CHS, the nation’s highest-grossing Ag cooperative, is paying out $1 billion dollars to its members -- four times last year’s number and by far the largest annual payout in its history. CHS says it reflects a windfall the cooperative received as farmers in much of the U.S. saw a large jump in their income, fueled by the war in Ukraine and surging global demand for food and fuel -- another area where CHS has significant operations. CHS member-owners will receive $500 million in cash over the coming year, with a like amount to be distributed in equity redemptions.
New group starts longshot effort to reinstating Minnesota abortion restrictions
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Conservatives have a new strategy for reinstating Minnesota's struck-down abortion restrictions. But first, they'll need a judge to let them join the case. A group called Mothers Offering Maternal Support has filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit over the abortion rules, one...
USDA Takes Steps to Support Food Sovereignty with the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
OMB Creates a Tribal Policy Advisor Position After NCUIH and Tribal Leader Advocacy
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 12, 2022) - After recommendations from the National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) and Tribal leaders, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has created a permanent position of a Tribal Policy Advisor within their Office to communicate the needs of Indian Country and American Indians/Alaska Natives (AI/ANs). NCUIH and urban Indian leaders have a long-standing history of working with Elizabeth Carr, member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Senior Advisor to the Director of the Indian Health Service (IHS), and we look forward to lifting up urban Indian voices through her work in this position.
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
Appointments for bivalent booster vaccines available at state-run vaccination sites in Moorhead and Rochester
Appointments are now available for Minnesotans to receive an updated bivalent booster at state-run vaccination sites in Moorhead and Rochester. The Moorhead vaccination site will be located in the former Thomas Edison Elementary School (1110 S. 14th St. Moorhead, MN), and the Rochester vaccination site will be located in the Mayo Civic Center (30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN).
Is the Minnesota governor’s race over?
The latest Survey USA poll for KSTP television finds Gov. Tim Walz with a commanding 18-point lead over GOP challenger Scott Jensen – 51% to 33%. Walz in this survey prevails among three crucial groups of voters by huge margins – women (58% to 30%), independents (53% to 23%) and suburbanites (47% to 35%).
St. Paul Public Schools finance chief ousted by superintendent
Marie Schrul, who as chief financial officer for St. Paul Public Schools won praise from parents for trying to ease classroom cuts in budget-cutting times, was fired this week by Superintendent Joe Gothard. No performance-related reason was given, nor was Gothard talking about his decision, but supporters said Schrul's straightforward...
