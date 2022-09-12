Convicted felon arrested with loaded guns, methamphetamines

RAMONA, Calif. – On Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of loaded guns and methamphetamines, authorities said.

While investigating a call related to vandalism and brandishing a weapon, deputies located a 34-year-old convicted felon with contraband, officials from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Ramona Substation said in a tweet Sunday afternoon .

The man was found with two loaded pistols and more than 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.

No other information was immediately provided by law enforcement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.