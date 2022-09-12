Convicted felon arrested with loaded guns, methamphetamines
RAMONA, Calif. – On Saturday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department arrested a convicted felon in possession of loaded guns and methamphetamines, authorities said.
While investigating a call related to vandalism and brandishing a weapon, deputies located a 34-year-old convicted felon with contraband, officials from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Ramona Substation said in a tweet Sunday afternoon.
The man was found with two loaded pistols and more than 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
