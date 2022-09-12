Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Nursing strike in Twin Cities, Duluth reaches final day, then what?
A historically large nursing strike finished with its final full day of picketing Wednesday. Whether it reshaped testy contract negotiations with Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals over pay and staffing remains to be seen. Hospital nurses used the spotlight of the work stoppage to plead for increased staffing and solutions...
redlakenationnews.com
Appointments for bivalent booster vaccines available at state-run vaccination sites in Moorhead and Rochester
Appointments are now available for Minnesotans to receive an updated bivalent booster at state-run vaccination sites in Moorhead and Rochester. The Moorhead vaccination site will be located in the former Thomas Edison Elementary School (1110 S. 14th St. Moorhead, MN), and the Rochester vaccination site will be located in the Mayo Civic Center (30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN).
redlakenationnews.com
Slight COVID-19 decline reported in Minnesota ahead of fall
COVID-19 rates have declined slightly in Minnesota, where no new coronavirus mutations have emerged with the intensity of last fall's delta variant to present a threat to the state. The seven-day average of lab-confirmed coronavirus infections had remained steady at around 1,400 per day for much of July and August,...
redlakenationnews.com
Train trips grind to a halt as rail strike looms
The looming threat of a national rail strike has already begun reshaping plans for Minnesota rail passengers as some train schedules were suspended Wednesday and others targeted for temporary shutdown. Northstar Line commuter Quetina Mulbah said she'll probably start driving if the train service switches to buses, which could happen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
August Jobs Report Shows Pause in Growth
St. Paul – Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 1.9% in August, although it remains at a historic low, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota’s labor force participation rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 68.2%. In August, the U.S. unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a point to 3.7% and the labor force participation rate increased by three-tenths of a point to 62.4%.
redlakenationnews.com
AG opens civil probe into gas station, liquor store in north Minneapolis
A civil investigation is underway to determine whether a north Minneapolis gas station and liquor store at the same intersection are "turning a blind eye" to chronic violence, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office said Thursday. Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that his office and the Hennepin County...
redlakenationnews.com
Welcoming Week: Celebrating Everything New Americans Bring to Minnesota
DEED is proud to participate in Welcoming Week September 9-18, a national initiative to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity. I believe we all need to be intentional in creating inclusivity in our communities – and welcoming New Americans is an important way to do this. As an agency, DEED focuses on workforce and economic development, and we witness firsthand the positive impact of immigrants and refugees on our state's economy and communities. As a New American myself, I am proud to call Minnesota home.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul Public Schools finance chief ousted by superintendent
Marie Schrul, who as chief financial officer for St. Paul Public Schools won praise from parents for trying to ease classroom cuts in budget-cutting times, was fired this week by Superintendent Joe Gothard. No performance-related reason was given, nor was Gothard talking about his decision, but supporters said Schrul's straightforward...
IN THIS ARTICLE
redlakenationnews.com
More at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available through Minnesota state program
Minnesotans who want more at-home COVID-19 tests can place a third, free order online through the state. Those who have not ordered any free tests through the state are eligible for 12 free tests per household at one time while supplies last, Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday. The federal government...
redlakenationnews.com
Summer of Jobs Campaign Visits Summit Academy to Highlight Minnesota's Black Workforce
Last week, I was excited to continue our Summer of Job tour with a stop at Summit Academy in Minneapolis. Our conversation highlighted the critical nature of workforce development for Black Minnesotans, with a special focus on the tech industry. Jobs in tech pay well, and Minnesota employers will need...
redlakenationnews.com
Grants Available for Forest Restoration Work in the Great Lakes Basin
Milwaukee, WI (September 15, 2022) – The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region is pleased to announce two requests for applications for 2022 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative projects. Through an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forest Service anticipates that up to $4.15 million will be available for reforestation, ecosystem restoration and forest health improvements on non-federal lands in the Great Lakes basin of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
redlakenationnews.com
Beginning Farmers Tax Break Still Available
St. Paul, MN: A tax credit for the sale or lease of land, equipment, machinery, and livestock in Minnesota to beginning farmers is still available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority. Qualifying applicants can include individuals, trusts, or qualified pass-through entities renting or selling land,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
redlakenationnews.com
Study: Minnesota missing out on millions in tax revenue by not taxing THC products
Minnesota is missing out on up to $46 million in revenue by not having a special tax on legal THC products, according to a University of Minnesota Duluth study. Looking at states that have legalized recreational marijuana, the university's Bureau of Business and Economic Research found Minnesota will miss a minimum of $5 million and "possibly closer" to $46 million in revenue in 2023.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Conservation Law Enforcement, Police Department and DNR host Cops & Bobbers - P19
The Red Lake Conservation Law Enforcement, Police Department and DNR hosted "Cops & Bobbers" on Thursday, August18, 2022 at Fuller's Lake in Red Lake.
redlakenationnews.com
Commissioner Reed Olson and Landlord Representatives: Launch Stable Supported Rental Housing for People needing a Second Chance.
On Thursday September 15, 2022 Northern Access, a coalition of Treatment and Government Organizations will meet to launch the Stable Supported Rental Housing Plan, developed over the past year. Starting with the need of recovering people coming out of treatment for stable housing to support recovery, the project expanded to include many groups needing a second chance: homeless people, including homeless veterans, and people without rental records demonstrating past rental success.
redlakenationnews.com
Reed Olson Endorsed by Red Lake Nation for State Representative 2A
At the regular monthly meeting of the Red Lake Tribal Council held on Tuesday September 13, 2022, the Tribal Council was visited by a Beltrami County delegation. They included County Commissioner Reed Olson who was seeking tribal endorsement for State Representative 2A which include all of Red Lake and Bemidji.
redlakenationnews.com
Red Lake Nation Fair 2022: Saturday Afternoon Pow Wow - P18
Red Lake Nation Fair 2022: Saturday Afternoon Pow Wow. 1st Place Billy Jack Schoenborn Jr.
redlakenationnews.com
Gerald May Sworn in as Red Lake Hereditary Chief
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians now is back to its usual seven hereditary Chiefs with the swearing in of Chief Gerald May. The swearing in took place at the Red Lake Tribal Council's regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Seven Clans Event Center in Red Lake. May takes the place of Chief Darwin Sumner who resigned earlier this year.
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison investigating unlawful and dangerous public nuisances
With assistance of Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, investigating whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis are maintaining or permitting unlawful activity on their property. SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County...
redlakenationnews.com
Longtime State Fair General Manager says he is paid $350,000
Longtime Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer revealed publicly Wednesday that he makes $350,000 a year. Hammer released the information in response to a written request from the Star Tribune for a preview of this year's fair that ran in August. When asked earlier, fair staff had said Hammer's salary isn't public under state law, but he said he decided recently to release it.
Comments / 1