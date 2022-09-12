Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Gevo breaks ground on largest economic investment in South Dakota history
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem announced that Gevo has broken ground on the largest economic investment in South Dakota history – a world-class sustainable fuel production facility in Lake Preston. According to a press release from Gov. Noem’s office, Gevo’s facility will create 1,000 jobs during...
hubcityradio.com
Zebra mussels a major concern in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The state can’t do much more than slow the spread of zebra mussels and other invasive species. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department Wildlife Division Director Tom Kirschenmann says they are relying on information and education. Kirschenmann told the Government Operations and Audit Committee that they...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries South Dakota exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem declines to reveal details on back surgery, as South Dakotans closely monitor her words and movements
On Monday, Gov. Kristi Noem revealed she has recently undergone a medical procedure at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., to deal with a back problem. Once again, she chose to use an out-of-state company. While the Mayo Clinic has a lofty reputation, was there no South Dakota doctor capable of performing the surgery?
sdpb.org
Gov. Noem rests and reinvents, Jamie Smith charges ahead
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has received surgery on her back and will need to limit her campaign trail appearances. We ask how can she turn video conversations into intimate talks with voters. Does limited mobility give her opponent the upper hand? We also look at challenger Jamie Smith's latest campaign ad with "a chicken in every pot."
redlakenationnews.com
Grants Available for Forest Restoration Work in the Great Lakes Basin
Milwaukee, WI (September 15, 2022) – The USDA Forest Service Eastern Region is pleased to announce two requests for applications for 2022 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative projects. Through an agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Forest Service anticipates that up to $4.15 million will be available for reforestation, ecosystem restoration and forest health improvements on non-federal lands in the Great Lakes basin of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
9 employees hospitalized after South Dakota barn collapses, OSHA says
Nine employees were hospitalized after a dairy barn roof under construction collapsed on Sept. 12 near Summit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said Thursday.
dakotafreepress.com
Radicals, Roots, and Anchor Standards: What’s Really Wrong with Hillsdale’s Approach to South Dakota Social Studies
Hat tip to Pete Struwe, 39 years later. The word radical comes from the Latin root radix, which itself means root. Radix gives us radish, that root some of you like to eat. It gives us radical as in the mathematical symbol, √, which we use to signify that we are taking the square root of a number. It gives us eradicate—ex + radix + ate—which literally/etymologically means to tear out the roots, which we now use to mean to remove or destroy completely. Thus, a radical proposal completely uproots prior principles and practices. A radical person seeks to root out current beliefs and practices, overturn the status quo, and (except for the rare genuine anarchist) establish an entirely new order.
KELOLAND TV
Questions about Noem’s surgery; former officer pleads guilty; new Jeep for vet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former Sioux Falls Police officer admits to breaking a federal law and preying on someone who he believed was a child.
State plane may have flown to Noem family wedding
On May 30, 2019, Governor Noem, along with six other passengers, set off from Pierre in the state's King Air 200 plane. They landed in Custer State Park, before heading to Vermillion, Aberdeen, and back to Custer State Park before returning to Pierre.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former South Dakota church employee pleads guilty to embezzling $324,000
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX radio, a former church employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from two Catholic parishes. Steven Bares appeared Tuesday in federal court, where he pleaded guilty to one felony count of wire fraud. Bares took $324,000...
redlakenationnews.com
August Jobs Report Shows Pause in Growth
St. Paul – Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 1.9% in August, although it remains at a historic low, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota’s labor force participation rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 68.2%. In August, the U.S. unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a point to 3.7% and the labor force participation rate increased by three-tenths of a point to 62.4%.
kotatv.com
New poll shows South Dakota voters lean toward expanding Medicaid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the November midterm elections approach, voters are focused on a wide variety of candidates and issues. However, as one recent poll shows voters could also be looking to expand healthcare access in South Dakota. A state-wide poll conducted in late August confirmed what officials from the American Cancer Society say they’ve known for a while.
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
redlakenationnews.com
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem opposes student loan forgiveness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is among 22 governors questioning President Joe Biden’s authority to cancel student loan debt. In a letter sent to Biden, Noem and the governors opposed the recent $10,000 debt forgiveness for some borrowers. They claim that the decision will shift the burden of debt from the wealthy to working Americans, especially low-income Americans.
redlakenationnews.com
Slight COVID-19 decline reported in Minnesota ahead of fall
COVID-19 rates have declined slightly in Minnesota, where no new coronavirus mutations have emerged with the intensity of last fall's delta variant to present a threat to the state. The seven-day average of lab-confirmed coronavirus infections had remained steady at around 1,400 per day for much of July and August,...
