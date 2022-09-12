LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to two deadly shootings on Saturday in the Russell neighborhood. Maurice Gibson was charged with complicity to murder in connection to the shootings which occurred in the 400 block of 26th Street and the 2500 block of Cedar Street, according to a release.

