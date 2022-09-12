ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man charged in connection to double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to two deadly shootings on Saturday in the Russell neighborhood. Maurice Gibson was charged with complicity to murder in connection to the shootings which occurred in the 400 block of 26th Street and the 2500 block of Cedar Street, according to a release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself. MetroSafe said the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road. Officers sent to the scene put out a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Authorities identify 36-year-old man shot to death near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 36-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday morning near Algonquin Parkway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jesse Workman. That shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has fired Deputy Todd Walls after the Kentucky law enforcement agency revoked his certification this month. WAVE News investigated Walls in the past and we are working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss. Walls was convicted...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
CLARKSVILLE, IN

