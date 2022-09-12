Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
Wave 3
Deadly shooting under investigation by Nelson County Sheriff’s Office
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a garage in Bardstown on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m., deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of Quarry Lane, according to a release.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
Wave 3
Man charged in connection to double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to two deadly shootings on Saturday in the Russell neighborhood. Maurice Gibson was charged with complicity to murder in connection to the shootings which occurred in the 400 block of 26th Street and the 2500 block of Cedar Street, according to a release.
wdrb.com
Man injured from shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Wednesday. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Lytle Street came in around 9:30 p.m. That's near Bank Street and North 20th Street.
Wave 3
LMPD: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself. MetroSafe said the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road. Officers sent to the scene put out a...
Wave 3
Judge rules teenager’s rights violated by LMPD officer during traffic stop in 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A federal judge has ruled that a teenager’s rights were violated by a Louisville Metro Police officer during a controversial traffic stop in August 2018. In a ruling filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Judge Greg Stivers said Tae-Ahn Lea’s rights were violated “against...
WLKY.com
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
Wave 3
Community pulls together for 22-year-old victim hospitalized in deadly DUI crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The community is coming together to support a 22-year-old woman injured in a deadly DUI crash early Saturday morning. Brianna Lucas was taken to the hospital and listed with serious injuries following the single-vehicle crash just before 2:30 a.m. on Algonquin Parkway. Court documents said a...
Wave 3
Jeffersontown police searching for subjects who fired shots at truck after argument
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with Jeffersontown Police are searching for subjects involved in a dispute Tuesday evening where a person fired shots at another vehicle following an argument. Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a man driving a red pickup truck was in an argument with a man and a...
Wave 3
Man recovering after being shot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot Wednesday night in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers found a victim with a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m. on Lytle Street, a couple blocks north of Boone Square Park. The man was taken to University Hospital and...
Wave 3
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Wave 3
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 36-year-old man shot to death near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 36-year-old man who was shot to death early Sunday morning near Algonquin Parkway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jesse Workman. That shooting took place at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, near...
Wave 3
Man charged with hunting death in Breckinridge County sentenced to probation
IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was accused of shooting and killing another man while deer hunting will not spend any time in prison. Christopher Stone pled guilty to reckless homicide on Wednesday in relation to the death of Nicholas Lee Ford back in Nov. 2017 while the men were deer hunting.
Wave 3
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has fired Deputy Todd Walls after the Kentucky law enforcement agency revoked his certification this month. WAVE News investigated Walls in the past and we are working to learn the reason behind the firing and certification loss. Walls was convicted...
2 teens charged in fatal stabbing of 22-year-old man in Louisville park
A 17-year-old Louisville girl has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old Alliance man was found stabbed in the chest in Wildwood Park in Louisville Tuesday and later died, according to police.
Wave 3
Coroner releases cause, manner of death for Louisville 7-year-old who died in foster care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office released additional details on how a 7-year-old died while in foster care back in July. Officials identified the 7-year-old as Ja’Ceon Terry, who died on July 16 at Norton Children’s Hospital. Terry lived within the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Bashford Manor.
Wave 3
Man accused of killing three-year-old and her father enters day one of trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Trial is underway for Kevon Lawless, accused of shooting and killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles, in August of 2020. Lawless has made headlines since his arrest, posting a $300,000 bond and rapping about shooting people on Instagram. On Thursday, he appeared in...
Wave 3
Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
