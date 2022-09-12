Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after house fire on Jefferson Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is in the hospital after suffering from burns from a house fire on Thursday morning in southwest Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department said the fire happened on Jefferson Avenue near West Main Street. The fire started upstairs in one of the apartments at that home. The others have smoke and water damage.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies in North Clinton Avenue shooting that sent Rochester school into lockout
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a man in his 50s has died after a shooting on North Clinton Avenue during the daytime on Thursday. The Rochester Police Department said the shooting sent the school NorthSTAR Social and Emotional Learning Center into lockout, which has since been lifted. Students at the school on Oakman Street will be dismissed at 1 p.m. RPD Lt. Gerg Bello said there was never a threat to students.
WHEC TV-10
Piles of roofing nails deliberately left on intersections in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – It appears that someone purposely left roofing nails on several intersections in the Village of Scottsville. The mayor of the village, Maggie Ridge, said they were on Rochester Street, which is the main road in the village. They were also on Race Street and Brown Street, in front of the Department of Public Works, and in front of the Fire Department.
WHEC TV-10
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
13 WHAM
Rochester man killed in motorcycle crash on Inner Loop
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash downtown early Wednesday. Police responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on the Inner Loop near St. Paul Street just after 1 a.m. An investigation found Brandon Carman, 24, of Rochester, was eastbound when he hit a guide rail...
WHEC TV-10
58-year-old man shot on Merrimac Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A shooting in Rochester has left a 58-year-old man in critical condition. Police say that at about 7:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to Merrimac Street near Hudson Avenue for the report of shots heard in the area. Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man suffering...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating after nails found scattered on roads in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Nails. Lots of them, scattered on roads in the Village of Scottsville. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office has opened up an investigation after multiple reports of blown tires. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey spoke with neighbors who were picking up nails off the street, look at...
1 hospitalized, 15 displaced after fire rips through Jefferson Ave. home
Firefighters found large clouds of smoke coming from the roof of the building and immediately began attacking the structure from the outside.
How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
WHEC TV-10
27-year-old hospitalized after shooting outside of Roxie Ann Sinkler Rec Center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was shot in the park outside the Roxie Ann Sinkler Rec Center on Grover Street at around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Rochester police said there were many shots fired around the park, where there was a small group of men and a child. The man was taken to Strong Hospital in a private car for treatment and he is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
Police are looking for suspects who caused $11,000 worth of damage to Finger Lakes Welcome Center
GENEVA, N.Y. – There was extensive damage at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Geneva police are now looking for two women who were in the area at the time of the crime on Monday. Police found $11,000 worth of damage to park benches, picnic tables, and other property. Anyone...
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
Rochester man dead after colliding with Saint Paul St. bridge post
Officers arrived at the location just after 1:35 a.m. to find a vehicle that struck the center bridge support on the underpass of the CSX Railroad.
17-year-old arrested for murder in East End bar district
RPD Major Crimes Unit ultimately identified Anthony Grimes as the suspect, who was arrested Tuesday in Auburn, N.Y.
24-Year-Old from Rochester Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Rochester Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Inner Loop. Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Monroe County, New York. The New York State Police (NYSP) says troopers and emergency responders were called to a location on the Inner Loop in Rochester at approximately 1:04am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The initial call was for a single vehicle crash.
WHEC TV-10
Man dies after car crashes into St. Paul Street underpass
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 38-year-old has died in a Tuesday morning car crash at the underpass of the St. Paul Street and CSX Railroad, near the Inner Loop. Rochester police first responded at around 1:30 a.m. The car spun around and slammed into the bridge column. Police said there was only one person inside the car.
WHEC TV-10
Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
Two Pedestrians Hit By Car In Oswego
OSWEGO – Yesterday, September 12, at about 7:43 p.m., the Oswego Police was dispatched to the intersection of East Utica Street and East First Street for a report of pedestrians being stuck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, officers observed two pedestrians receiving medical attention from Menter’s Ambulance and...
Teen fugitive arrested, charged with 4 felonies for 2021 double shooting in Rochester
At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, officers responded to the 200 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of two males shot.
