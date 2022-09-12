SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. – It appears that someone purposely left roofing nails on several intersections in the Village of Scottsville. The mayor of the village, Maggie Ridge, said they were on Rochester Street, which is the main road in the village. They were also on Race Street and Brown Street, in front of the Department of Public Works, and in front of the Fire Department.

SCOTTSVILLE, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO