Here's What The "House Of The Dragon" Cast Members Look Like Compared With Their Characters
It's amazing what a platinum wig can do.
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
11 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'House of the Dragon'
See the best easter eggs, callbacks, and background details in "King of the Narrow Sea," which features Daemon Targaryen's return to King's Landing.
Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller
If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
5 new Netflix titles released today, including 1 you can’t miss
From a new feature film starring the always effervescent Lili Reinhart to a handful of new series and movies from around the world, today’s batch of new Netflix releases, as always, should have something for everyone. Below, we’ll run down the newest titles hitting the streaming service today. As...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Secret Passages to the Return of Ser Harwin
HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 4 opens a year after Episode 3, well into Princess Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) exhaustive tour of the Seven Kingdoms in search of a husband. Spoilers, but it’s not going well. Rhaenyra isn’t as interested in the old lords and callow youths of the realm as she is in her uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or loyal Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). And by the end of the episode, intimate encounters with both threaten to wreck her chances at future happiness. This week of House of the Dragon is all about untangling some of the...
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners boldly builds on 2077’s thought experiments
There is nothing in life more expensive than being poor. It costs more than just money; poverty requires spending the one nonrenewable resource that everyone, in one way or another, prizes above all else: time. It costs energy and willpower. It consumes hopes, dreams, and the chance for opportunities that could otherwise lift someone out of bad circumstances. Worse yet, it can cost not only your life, but the lives of your loved ones and those closest to you.
Like A Dragon: Ishin! is the Japan-only Yakuza game remade for a global release
Sega and Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are remaking Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!, now called Like A Dragon: Ishin!, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The Yakuza series spinoff will be released in February 2023, Sega revealed during Sony’s September State of Play presentation.
Daemon Targaryen, prince and forecaster: Watch House of the Dragon star Matt Smith track the weather
Should the whole acting thing not work out, Matt Smith could have a successful career as a… meteorologist?. The House of the Dragon star stopped by Today on Thursday morning and helped forecaster Al Roker track the weather. "Well, there's heavy rain up here obviously," he said of the...
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners blows past Cyberpunk 2077 to be its own visually ecstatic ride
As the names of its lead artists and production studio Trigger loudly announce themselves in splashy, Franz Ferdinand-scored opening credits, you more or less know what you’re in for with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the anime spinoff of the troubled video game Cyberpunk 2077. Both the video game and this cartoon,...
How to end a tabletop campaign with karaoke
It started raining at Everest Pipkin’s farm in rural New Mexico while I was interviewing them on Zoom. “I’m thrilled,” they said, with a bit of awe in their voice. “My dogs chewed through my irrigation lines yesterday, so I was going to have to water all my trees with buckets for the next week until I fix it, because I gotta put up a fence before I fix the irrigation, and this means I don’t have to water.” The last word came out in a sing-song way, a celebration, and then we shifted gears back into discussing Pipkin’s newest tabletop creation, World Ending Game. More on that later.
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
Fist of the North Star gets a... boxing exercise game?
Fist of the North Star is now being adapted into — wait for it — a boxing exergame on Nintendo Switch. It looks bizarre, to say the least!. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star was announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct; it launches in March 2023. In the teaser, players got to see the game’s exercise mode, in which the beefy hero Kenshiro, among others, will serve as your instructor. From there, players can punch their way through waves of enemies in Battle Mode. Then there are Boss Battles, more intense one-on-one throwdowns with tougher foes, such as Jaggi.
Queen queue - live: Coffin line reopens as King Charles greets mourners on Wales visit
King Charles has greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch then greeted wellwishers lining the streets after the service. He will face a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm. In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and stop people joining the line have failed. The Deparment for Culture,...
U.K.・
Rings of Power: Sauron explained
The Fantasy series, the Rings of Power, explores a somewhat different Middle-earth than the one we saw in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. It’s an era of peace when the elves, dwarves and men are in their ascendancy. All seems well, yet there are rumblings that Sauron, the last great enemy, is on the rise.
The Owl House returns for season 3 this October
The third and final season of The Owl House will premiere on Disney Channel on Oct. 15 at 9:00 pm EDT. There’s a catch, though. Instead of a full season, this third season is made up of three 44-minute specials. Only the first of these specials will debut on Oct. 15. The other two are slated for a 2023 release.
Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation is getting a really creepy exclusive quest
Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will have a quest exclusive to PlayStation when it launches in February, and it looks more like a classic horror-show video game than the type of thrills the franchise normally offers. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is...
First ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Trailer Brings the House Down at D23 Expo
At the D23 Expo on Saturday, director James Mangold was on hand to introduce the first footage from the upcoming fifth, still-untitled Indiana Jones adventure. The house went nuts. And for good reason – this “Indiana Jones 5” footage looks incredible. “I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost...
Board games are the throwback we want to carry forward
Those two seconds felt like an eternity as I sat at the kitchen table hunched forward in suspense, my future waiting to take form. I’d always dreamed of owning a sailboat so I could spend my days asea, enjoying an ice-cold Arnold Palmer with leaping dolphins in tow. On an accountant’s salary, the fantasy was within reach — even after splurging on a Victorian home to house my wife and twins. All I had to do was evade property damage during tornado season, cross my fingers that the stock market stayed afloat, and collect one final payday to pad my savings account.
