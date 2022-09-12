ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Rhys Ifans
Paddy Considine
Netflix viewers obsessed with ‘wild’ new psychological thriller

If you're looking for a new Netflix thriller to get your teeth into this weekend, then look no further. Netflix viewers are obsessed with Echoes - a new psychological thriller which recently dropped on the streaming platform. You can watch the trailer for Echoes below:. Currently number one on the...
TV SERIES
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Secret Passages to the Return of Ser Harwin

HBO‘s House of the Dragon Episode 4 opens a year after Episode 3, well into Princess Rhaenyra’s (Milly Alcock) exhaustive tour of the Seven Kingdoms in search of a husband. Spoilers, but it’s not going well. Rhaenyra isn’t as interested in the old lords and callow youths of the realm as she is in her uncle, Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or loyal Kingsguard, Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). And by the end of the episode, intimate encounters with both threaten to wreck her chances at future happiness. This week of House of the Dragon is all about untangling some of the...
TV SERIES
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners boldly builds on 2077’s thought experiments

There is nothing in life more expensive than being poor. It costs more than just money; poverty requires spending the one nonrenewable resource that everyone, in one way or another, prizes above all else: time. It costs energy and willpower. It consumes hopes, dreams, and the chance for opportunities that could otherwise lift someone out of bad circumstances. Worse yet, it can cost not only your life, but the lives of your loved ones and those closest to you.
COMICS
How to end a tabletop campaign with karaoke

It started raining at Everest Pipkin’s farm in rural New Mexico while I was interviewing them on Zoom. “I’m thrilled,” they said, with a bit of awe in their voice. “My dogs chewed through my irrigation lines yesterday, so I was going to have to water all my trees with buckets for the next week until I fix it, because I gotta put up a fence before I fix the irrigation, and this means I don’t have to water.” The last word came out in a sing-song way, a celebration, and then we shifted gears back into discussing Pipkin’s newest tabletop creation, World Ending Game. More on that later.
HOBBIES
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews

As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
MOVIES
Fist of the North Star gets a... boxing exercise game?

Fist of the North Star is now being adapted into — wait for it — a boxing exergame on Nintendo Switch. It looks bizarre, to say the least!. Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star was announced during Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct; it launches in March 2023. In the teaser, players got to see the game’s exercise mode, in which the beefy hero Kenshiro, among others, will serve as your instructor. From there, players can punch their way through waves of enemies in Battle Mode. Then there are Boss Battles, more intense one-on-one throwdowns with tougher foes, such as Jaggi.
VIDEO GAMES
Queen queue - live: Coffin line reopens as King Charles greets mourners on Wales visit

King Charles has greeted mourners in Wales during his first visit as monarch, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla. After arriving by helicopter, King Charles attended a memorial service at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The new monarch then greeted wellwishers lining the streets after the service. He will face a protest during his visit, however, with anti-monarchists holding a silent demonstration outside Cardiff Castle from 1pm. In London, the queue to see the Queen’s coffin has reached capacity but plans to try and stop people joining the line have failed. The Deparment for Culture,...
U.K.
Rings of Power: Sauron explained

The Fantasy series, the Rings of Power, explores a somewhat different Middle-earth than the one we saw in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. It’s an era of peace when the elves, dwarves and men are in their ascendancy. All seems well, yet there are rumblings that Sauron, the last great enemy, is on the rise.
TV SERIES
The Owl House returns for season 3 this October

The third and final season of The Owl House will premiere on Disney Channel on Oct. 15 at 9:00 pm EDT. There’s a catch, though. Instead of a full season, this third season is made up of three 44-minute specials. Only the first of these specials will debut on Oct. 15. The other two are slated for a 2023 release.
TV SERIES
Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation is getting a really creepy exclusive quest

Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world role-playing game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, will have a quest exclusive to PlayStation when it launches in February, and it looks more like a classic horror-show video game than the type of thrills the franchise normally offers. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is...
VIDEO GAMES
Board games are the throwback we want to carry forward

Those two seconds felt like an eternity as I sat at the kitchen table hunched forward in suspense, my future waiting to take form. I’d always dreamed of owning a sailboat so I could spend my days asea, enjoying an ice-cold Arnold Palmer with leaping dolphins in tow. On an accountant’s salary, the fantasy was within reach — even after splurging on a Victorian home to house my wife and twins. All I had to do was evade property damage during tornado season, cross my fingers that the stock market stayed afloat, and collect one final payday to pad my savings account.
HOBBIES

