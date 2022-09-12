Read full article on original website
KTAL
Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
KSLA
City of Shreveport investing $5.3M in area organizations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Big developments are set to happen in Shreveport after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be investing $5.3 million in several area organizations. SPAR will receive $3 million to renovate Cargill Park Soccer Field and other projects, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will receive $1.5...
KSLA
Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation. The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. An audit report by the Texas School Safety...
KTBS
Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
KSLA
Mayor Chandler requests removal of new Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board is considering the removal the chief of the Bossier City Police Department. An item is listed in the meeting agenda for Friday, Sept. 16 that says the board will consider the removal of Christopher Estess as chief of police. The request was submitted by Mayor Tommy Chandler.
KSLA
Tips for how to live comfortably while struggling to make ends meet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck right now, you’re not alone. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are struggling to make ends meet. Financial professional JT McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial, is sharing some ways to help you live more comfortably. See the interview for tips>>
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
KSLA
Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Robinson’s Rescue opened in 2008, the nonprofit has performed more than 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries. “80,000 surgeries has prevented so many animals from being on the streets, from entering our shelters. Robinson’s rescue mission is to decrease this overpopulation problem by providing this accessible, high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuters service, and educating the community on the importance of spay/neuters and pet responsibility,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson.
KSLA
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives want to know whether your loved one’s brass vase has been stolen from their gravesite or whether you’ve seen a particular vehicle in the vicinity of a cemetery. That’s because they’ve arrested two people who allegedly desecrated graves...
KTBS
Grand prize winner tours KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Roy Cochran and his wife, just bought a new home in Bossier City, two months ago. Now, they could be packing up and moving again. Cochran won the 2022 KTBS 3 St Jude Dream Home on Wednesday. It was the grand prize in the annual fundraiser that brought in more than $1.5 million to support ArkLaTex children undergoing treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.
One Person Injured Following A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on Monday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. in the Caddo Fire district. According to the deputies, one person was taken to [..]
listenupyall.com
State Fair of Louisiana 2022: what to expect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s that time of the year again and you thrill seekers and fair food eaters are in luck for this year’s State Fair of Louisiana. Preparations for the State Fair of Louisiana are underway in Shreveport. Fairgoers will not be disappointed by the...
This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home
Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
KSLA
Sorority chapter hosts Shreveport mayoral forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — With the fall elections fast approaching, Shreveport’s mayoral candidates continue to jockey for voters’ attention and ballots. Several participated in a forum that the Shreveport alumni chapter of Delta Sigma Theta held Monday night (Sept. 12) at Huntington High School. A spokeswoman for...
KSLA
BPCC leaders credit enrollment spike to career re-evaluation during COVID-19 pandemic
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College has seen a spike in enrollment. Vice Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Lawrence says the increase may be thanks to students staying in Louisiana and working. She also attributes increased enrollment to people having a stronger urge to earn a higher wage after the pandemic.
KSLA
Resolution honoring teen lost to gun violence presented by Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Devin Myers is being recognized for their work to end violence. Myers is the 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball player who was gunned down on a street near his home earlier in 2022. On Tuesday morning (Sept. 13), Myers’ mother joined KSLA’s Domonique...
KTAL
Crews respond to fire at Shreveport country club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a basement...
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home winner has been named, but the real winners are the kids of St. Jude
BOSSIER CITY, La. - On Wednesday, the 32nd KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home was awarded to a generous donor. Roy Cochran of Bossier City, La. is the lucky winner. But the real winners each year are the kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Thanks to your generosity, $1,552,375 was raised this year for St. Jude. In the past 32 years, $39,590,590 has been raised.
KSLA
Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of students in K-3 are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state Education Department’s most recent data. The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below...
redriverradio.org
Robinson's Rescue Spay / Neuter Clinic Celebrates 14th Anniversary
ROBINSON’S RESCUE: Robinson’s Rescue, a low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Shreveport has reached an important milestone this week as it’s celebrating its 14th year in providing affordable spay and neutering services for dogs and cats. Robinson’s Rescue CEO and Medical Director, Dr. Andrea Master Everson shares more details.
