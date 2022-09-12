Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera
Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
Prince Harry Reacts to Not Being Able to Wear Military Uniform to Queen's Funeral
It was previously reported that Prince Harry would not be able to wear a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral or any corresponding events. Now, the Duke of Sussex is speaking out about the matter. Entertainment Tonight reported that a spokesperson for Harry delivered a message about the news, noting that he will be wearing "mourning suit" attire for the funeral.
King Charles Caught on Camera Losing His Cool Over 'Bloody' Pen
King Charles III's early reign has been marked by a surprising frustration with elaborate pens. In a new video of him signing a visitor's book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the King complained about a leaky pen he had to use while Camilla, Queen Consort stood over his shoulder. The trip to Northern Ireland was part of King Charles' whirlwind tour of the U.K.'s constituent countries in the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8.
Why Prince Harry Didn't Salute Queen Elizabeth's Coffin
During the coffin procession for Queen Elizabeth II, her grandson Prince Harry didn't salute the late monarch's casket, and many may be wondering why. According to Us Weekly, Harry and his uncle Prince Andrew wore mourning suits for the procession, while many of their family members — including Harry's father King Charles III, and his brother Prince William — were adorned in their military service wardrobe. This is because neither Harry nor Andrew are working members of the Royal Family any longer, and therefore they were expected to simply now their heads in reverence rather than salute the coffin, even though both men did serve in the British military.
Prince William Inherits $1 Billion Asset
In the wake of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William is set to inherit a Royal asset worth $1 billion. According to ET, William will inherit the private Duchy of Cornwall estate from the newly christened King Charles III, his father. The property was built in 1337 by King Edward III, and — per financial accounts from the past year — has an estimated value of roughly £1 billion ($1.2 billion). ET also noted that The Duchy of Cornwall encircles a vast property that includes roughly 140,000 acres in southwest England.
Streams of mourners pass by queen's coffin as King Charles and siblings prepare to keep vigil
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - King Charles and his siblings will keep a silent vigil at the coffin of his late mother Queen Elizabeth on Friday night, while thousands of people are standing in line for miles to pay their last respects to the monarch during her lying-in-state.
Prince William and Prince Harry Walk Side-by-Side to Honor Queen Elizabeth
Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side with members of the royal family in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, will lie in state before her funeral on Sept. 19. William, 40, and Harry, who turns 38 Thursday, walked alongside their cousin, Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips. This was a different arrangement from the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip last year, when Phillips walked between William and Harry.
Restraining Order Issued Against Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has been slapped with a two-year protection order. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a judge granted co-owner of Los Angeles tabloid media company Coleman-Rayner, Jeff Rayner, a civil harassment restraining order against Thomas. The court said Thomas was served with legal papers, even though he didn't attend the hearing. Thomas told TMZ he wasn't aware there was a hearing, so he didn't attend. The court-ordered protection will remain in effect through Sept. 13, 2024.
Queen lying in state: King visits Wales as entry to queue to see coffin paused – live updates
Queue to view coffin in Westminster Hall has reached capacity and will now be closed for at least six hours, officials say
‘It feels harder than ever’: independent radio stations under threat from rising bills
Gilles Peterson got his first broadcast gig aged 16 at Radio Invicta, the pirate station that boasted it put “soul over London”. He got his own slot a year later, and has spent the ensuing four decades channelling his inquisitive musical spirit into shows with Kiss FM and the BBC, as well as his Brownswood record label, and festivals in the UK, France and Italy. But for the past six years, a freeform online radio station, Worldwide FM (WWFM), has been at the forefront of his efforts, providing shape and sound to a global community of music enthusiasts.
