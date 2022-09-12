Last week was the first football Saturday in Bloomington in 2022, but Indiana hopes this will be the first normal football Saturday of the season. Last weekend, the Hoosiers late kickoff was made even later by torrential rain that came through the north side of town in the early evening. The paid attendance didn't suffer as the Hoosiers claimed a figure of 46,785, but the stands weren't close to full outside of the hearty student section. Indiana's play was clearly affected as well as they fell behind 10-0 in the first half before scoring five straight touchdowns to start the second half in better conditions in a 35-22 win over Idaho.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO