WNY ’90s Kids Remember Going to This Maple Road Restaurant
I grew up at a fairly interesting time in Western New York. I'm in my early 30's, which means my childhood straddled the '90s and early 2000s. I also started watching the Buffalo Bills at the very start of their 17-year playoff drought. Literally, the first season I watched every single game was 2000, which was the season after the Music City Miracle.
Lady A Returning To Buffalo After Rehab?
After a stint in rehab, country music superstar group Lady A has rescheduled their concert in Buffalo, New York. The 'Request Line Tour' was scheduled to make a stop at Shea's Performing Arts Center in September. On August 4, Lady A posted on Facebook that they were going to postpone their concerts due to band member Charles Kelley beginning to get sober.
Borderland Fest. in East Aurora
Fall festivals are on the horizon, and that includes WNY favorite Borderland Music and Arts Festival this weekend September 17- 18, with VIP Party Friday, September 16. Celebrating its 5th year, this festival celebrates the rich history and renaissance of the region with a two-day music and cultural festival in scenic Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. This year’s lineup includes Portugal the Man, The Flaming Lips, Michael Franti and Spearhead along with several others.
'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29
Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
Family Promise of WNY to hold 7th annual 'Choctoberfest' at Flying Bison
Event to raise funds to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise of WNY (FPWNY), a community organization providing emergency shelter and support to families experiencing homelessness, will host its seventh annual “Choctoberfest.” The “celebration of all things beer and chocolate” will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Flying Bison Brewing Co., located at 840 Seneca St., Buffalo.
Florida Couple Visiting Buffalo Insults One Of Our Favorite Things
There are so many things that started in Buffalo that we take pride in, but others never seem to fully appreciate them. We’re the home of the Buffalo Bills, yes…but we also invented the grain elevator, the first hydroelectric power plant, the windshield wiper, the air conditioner, and more.
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
Inaugural Mafia Boat Parade
On Saturday, September 17, a Mafia Boat Parade is scheduled to take place. The boat regatta, in support of the Buffalo Bills, is the first of its kind to take place in Buffalo. The idea to host the parade along the Buffalo River was formulated by Ashleigh Dopp who is a member of the Water Buffalo Club 716.
'Meatball Street Brawl VI' scheduled for Sept. 25
16 local restaurants competing in Buffalo’s tastiest food competition; event has raised more than $100,000 for local charities. The clock is ticking, the sauce is simmering and the stage is set for Western New York’s new favorite September Sunday tradition. “Meatball Street Brawl” – “Buffalo’s tastiest food competition”...
Two new colorful murals appear in North Tonawanda
The murals were commissioned by the Lumber City Development Corporation through the New York Main Street grant according to the non-profit organization's Executive Director Laura Wilson.
HART hosts its second 'Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia' seminar
The Home Assistance Referral Team is hosting a seminar titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” The free event is being offered to all caregivers enrolled in HART, and is also open to the public. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the John Duke Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Light refreshments will be served.
Excelsior Orthopaedics opens New York location
Buffalo, N.Y.-based Excelsior Orthopaedics is expanding its footprint with a new location, Buffalo Business First reported Sept. 15. The practice is opening a 3,500-square-foot site at Sahlen's Sports Park, a 200,000-square-foot indoor sports facility, the report said. Excelsior will offer services including physical therapy and sports training at the location.
Russell Salvatore Looking For Help, Gives Personal Number
Russell Salvatore is looking for your help. Even Russell is running a restaurant that seems to need workers. If you ask anyone in Western New York who owns a restaurant, they will most likely tell you the help is hard to come by lately. Salvatore posted his personal cell phone...
From Buffalo to Hollywood: UB’s Rob Lieberman returns to his hometown
Before moving to Hollywood, Rob Lieberman promised himself that he wouldn’t become a jerk. He also promised himself that wouldn’t forget his hometown of Buffalo, even if he made it big. Over 40 years later, it’s clear that he hasn’t. The award-winning TV, film and commercial...
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
‘I’m technically homeless’: UB students stranded after Air Buffalo delays opening
Editors’ note: The Spectrum spoke on-the-record to one student who requested to remain anonymous out of fear of backlash from Air Buffalo. The Spectrum doesn’t usually grant anonymity to sources unless they “may face danger, retribution or other harm,” as enumerated in the SPJ Code of Ethics, but has made the decision to do so here in order to protect this person’s identity. The anonymous student will be referred to by the pseudonym of Chelsea Jones throughout this story.
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA partners with Sunnking to host free e-recycling drive-thru event
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA has partnered with Sunnking to host its annual electronic recycling event scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the shopping center at 1900 Military Road. Attendees will be able to visit the outlet to drop off their electronics from the convenience of their vehicle.
Buffalo Starbucks labor organizer resigns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jaz Brisack, a high-profile labor organizer, resigned from her position with Starbucks. Bristack helped lead the unionization of a Starbucks location in downtown Buffalo in 2021, kicking off a national movement. At least 238 stores have voted to unionize since. Bristack said the company forced her out due to her union […]
17 Essential Restaurants to Try This Fall 2022
Every season we round up the most noteworthy new restaurants that have opened in the past few months. Our pants are tight, our wallets slim, but there’s food to be devoured and so we trek on. Here’s a list of recently opened restaurants/bars/breweries/bakeries/cafes/you name it to add to your must-try list this fall.
9/16-9/17: Williamsville Fall Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Williamsville Fall Fest returns to Island Park in Williamsville, NY this Friday 9/16 and Saturday 9/17. 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Scarecrow Building - Mischler’s Florist, 118 S. Forest Road. 5:00 pm Beer Tent Opens on Island Park - 5565 Main Street. 7:00 pm...
