Utility poles toppled in crash on Valley Street in Manchester; 1 hurt
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person was hurt Thursday morning in a crash that left two utility poles snapped in half in Manchester. The crash on Valley Street occurred at about 5:40 a.m. The road was closed after the crash for hours and has not reopened yet. Twenty Eversource customers...
Documents show calls made to police over safety concerns days before Northfield murders
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Police logs obtained by News 9 say a Northfield father called police telling them he was concerned for his family's safety days before his wife and their two children were found dead inside their home. Police logs show on July 22 around 7 p.m., Sean Sweeney...
Man arrested for burglary, unlawful mischief in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were dispatched to a home after a man reportedly kicked in a door and entered an occupied dwelling at around 12:00 a.m. Following an investigation at the scene,...
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
Lebanon rescue crews called after dog found wandering on roof of home
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police and fire crews were called after a dog was found wandering on the rooftop of a home Thursday morning. Crews at the scene said the dog, Max, had escaped the second floor apartment by breaking through a window screen. They helped to rescue Max...
New Hampshire man accused of leading police on pursuit through three communities
RAYMOND, N.H. — A Derry man is accused of leading New Hampshire state troopers on a chase through three towns. Investigators said Richard Sullivan was pulled over around 7 p.m. Tuesday for a lane violation when he took off on Route 101. The chase went through Brentwood, Epping and...
Plaistow police mourn unexpected death of K-9
PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. Police said K-9 Shadow died unexpectedly last week. The dog was rushed to the vet for surgery after showing signs of bloat, but things took a turn for the worse and the K-9 had to be put down.
One Man Seriously Injured & One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95, Ogunquit, Maine
Pickup Truck Carrying 10 Dogs Crashes with Tractor Trailer on the Turnpike. One man was seriously injured and one dog killed Wednesday morning in a crash with a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Ogunquit, Maine. One Man Injured; One Dog Dead in Crash on I-95 Shannon Moss, Public Information...
Bail denied for woman accused of helping fiancé in robbery, home invasion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A woman accused of taking part in a convenience store robbery and home invasion in Hampstead was denied bail Thursday. A court hearing Thursday went over the role Camille Knox allegedly played in the incident. Police said she helped Jose Robles, her fiancé, rob a convenience store before the two broke into the Hampstead home.
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
Motorcyclist dies in weekend crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, NH – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash that shut down Hackett Hill Road for several hours. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m. the Hooksett Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster’s. Responding officers found a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Toyota Rav-4 involved in a head-on collision.
Motorcyclist dead after weekend crash in Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Brentwood police said they responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Route 125 near South Road. The motorcyclist, Brian Nash, of East Kingston, was killed. He was at least the ninth person killed in a crash in New Hampshire since...
Officials still searching for answers in homicide of Washington woman found dead in Lee 45 years ago
LEE, N.H. — Officials are still searching for answers in the 1977 homicide of a 22-year-old woman from Spokane, Washington. Jaclynne Snyder was visiting Portsmouth, New Hampshire, when she was reported missing. Police said she was last seen alive leaving the Strawbery Banke area of Portsmouth shortly before 4:00...
Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest
SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured
Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
Gun stolen out of New Hampshire in July 2020 found by Boston police, officials say
BOSTON — A 25-year-old is facing several charges after Boston police say they recovered a stolen gun from New Hampshire in his car. Officials said Henry Barboza's car was towed after officers discovered he did not have a valid license. During a search, a loaded revolver was found. Police...
Owner of Rowley kennel that housed runaway goats charged with animal cruelty
ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - The owner of a Rowley pet kennel that formerly housed a pack of goats that escaped onto Route 1 has been charged with 39 counts of animal cruelty, according to the Rowley Police Department. April Bernhardt, 40, of Rowley, turned herself in to Rowley Police on...
LIVE: Kayla Montgomery in court for bail hearing days after her arrest
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A bail hearing is set for Tuesday morning for the stepmother of Harmony Montgomery after she was arrested on a warrant for a missed court appearance. See the court appearance for Kayla Montgomery, 32, streaming in the video player above as early as 9 a.m. Kayla...
Manchester police officer who died in May 1918 will be added to national law enforcement memorial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former Manchester police officer who died in the line of duty more than 100 years ago will now be added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Officer Frank Dustin passed away in May 1918 when he had a heart attack while...
Daughter of fallen Hudson police sergeant begins career in law enforcement
KINGSTON, N.H. — The daughter of a fallen Hudson police sergeant is following in her mother’s footsteps. Donna Briggs was killed while riding her bike in Kingston last year. This week, her daughter Melinda graduated from the Maine Corrections Academy and will now begin her law enforcement career...
