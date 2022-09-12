ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for burglary, unlawful mischief in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 31-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were dispatched to a home after a man reportedly kicked in a door and entered an occupied dwelling at around 12:00 a.m. Following an investigation at the scene,...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
whdh.com

19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
WILMINGTON, MA
Manchester, NH
Hooksett, NH
Hooksett, NH
Manchester, NH
Manchester, NH
Hooksett, NH
WMUR.com

Plaistow police mourn unexpected death of K-9

PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. Police said K-9 Shadow died unexpectedly last week. The dog was rushed to the vet for surgery after showing signs of bloat, but things took a turn for the worse and the K-9 had to be put down.
PLAISTOW, NH
WMUR.com

Bail denied for woman accused of helping fiancé in robbery, home invasion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A woman accused of taking part in a convenience store robbery and home invasion in Hampstead was denied bail Thursday. A court hearing Thursday went over the role Camille Knox allegedly played in the incident. Police said she helped Jose Robles, her fiancé, rob a convenience store before the two broke into the Hampstead home.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Motorcyclist dies in weekend crash on Hackett Hill Road in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, NH – A motorcyclist was killed Sunday in a crash that shut down Hackett Hill Road for several hours. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m. the Hooksett Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hackett Hill Road near Chuckster’s. Responding officers found a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Toyota Rav-4 involved in a head-on collision.
HOOKSETT, NH
WMUR.com

Motorcyclist dead after weekend crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Brentwood police said they responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Route 125 near South Road. The motorcyclist, Brian Nash, of East Kingston, was killed. He was at least the ninth person killed in a crash in New Hampshire since...
BRENTWOOD, NH
communityadvocate.com

Over 200 rounds of ammunition in vehicle leads to Shrewsbury arrest

SHREWSBURY – Over 200 round of ammunition were discovered in a vehicle by Shrewsbury police during a traffic stop this weekend. Police have arrested the driver Elshoma Mccoy, 47, of Framingham. At about 7:26 p.m. Sept. 10, a Shrewsbury officer stopped an unregistered vehicle on Route 20. As crews...
nbcboston.com

Car Crashes Into Embankment in Georgetown, Leaving 2 Seriously Injured

Emergency crews rushed to help early Tuesday morning after a car fell down an embankment where Route 133 meets Interstate 95 in Georgetown, Massachusetts. It appears the vehicle may have been exiting I-95 South and going down the off-ramp to Route 133 East when it lost control, going through a guardrail and then down the steep embankment.
GEORGETOWN, MA
WMUR.com

Daughter of fallen Hudson police sergeant begins career in law enforcement

KINGSTON, N.H. — The daughter of a fallen Hudson police sergeant is following in her mother’s footsteps. Donna Briggs was killed while riding her bike in Kingston last year. This week, her daughter Melinda graduated from the Maine Corrections Academy and will now begin her law enforcement career...
HUDSON, NH

