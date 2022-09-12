ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsrU9_0hrSzEvE00

Carlos Alcaraz achieved tennis history by winning the US Open to become the youngest ever men’s world number one.

The 19-year-old Spaniard defeated Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 (1) 6-3 at Flushing Meadows to cap a remarkable rise to the top of the game.

Britain’s wheelchair star Alfie Hewett won his sixth grand slam singles title, denying Japan’s Shingo Kunieda the calendar Grand Slam.

Picture of the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJw8F_0hrSzEvE00
Carlos Alcaraz is tennis’ new superstar (Mary Altaffer/AP) (AP)

Stat of the day

Shot of the day

Dutch dominance

Roll of honour

Women’s singles: Iga Swiatek (Poland)Men’s singles: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)Women’s doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)Men’s doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (Great Britain)Mixed doubles: Storm Sanders and John Peers (Australia)Girls’ singles: Alexandra Eala (Philippines)Boys’ singles: Martin Landaluce (Spain)Girls’ doubles: Lucie Havlickova (Czech Republic) and Diana ShnaiderBoys’ doubles: Ozan Baris and Nishesh Basavareddy (USA)Women’s wheelchair singles: Diede De Groot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair singles: Alfie Hewett (Great Britain)Women’s wheelchair doubles: Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot (Netherlands)Men’s wheelchair doubles: Martin De La Puente (Spain) and Nicolas Peifer (France)Quad wheelchair singles: Niels Vink (Netherlands)Quad wheelchair doubles: Sam Schroder and Niels Vink (Netherlands)Girls’ wheelchair singles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil)Boys’ wheelchair singles: Ben Bartram (Great Britain)Girls’ wheelchair doubles: Jade Moreira Lanal (Brazil) and Maylee Phelps (USA)Boys’ wheelchair doubles: Ben Bartram and Dahnon Ward (Great Britain)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform. Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Eala
Person
Alfie Hewett
newschain

Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, Ministry of Defence says

Vladimir Putin’s forces are being forced to source equipment from North Korea and Iran as the impacts of sanctions and military losses in Ukraine bite, defence experts believe. British defence intelligence analysts think that Moscow is “increasingly sourcing weaponry from other heavily sanctioned states” as its own stockpiles are...
MILITARY
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Great Britain#Spaniard#Dutch#Czech
newschain

Deauville Legend firmly on course for Melbourne Cup

Melbourne Cup favourite Deauville Legend is about to start his journey to Australia, with trainer James Ferguson confirming the progressive three-year-old will soon enter quarantine ahead of his tilt at the ‘race that stops the nation’. The son of Sea The Stars has been a model of consistency...
ANIMALS
newschain

Serena Williams welcomes Roger Federer to the ‘retirement club’

Serena Williams has welcomed Roger Federer to the “retirement club” after the 20-time grand slam champion announced he will bring his professional tennis career to a close. Federer has been struggling with a knee problem for the last three years and, aged 41, has accepted defeat in his...
TENNIS
newschain

Fireball seen above UK was a meteor, experts say

A fireball seen shooting through the skies above parts of the UK was a meteor, experts have said. The UK Meteor Network said it had received almost 800 reports after the blazing orb was spotted in the night sky over Northern Ireland and Scotland on Wednesday. Scientists used video footage...
WORLD
newschain

Queen’s funeral to be screened on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
U.K.
Country
Philippines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
newschain

King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister. Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

What the new King will be doing in days before Queen's funeral

The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace. On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.
POLITICS
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

King Charles III returns to Wales for first visit since becoming monarch

The King and the Queen Consort will visit Wales for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles will return to the country on Friday as its monarch after serving for 64 years as the Prince of Wales. Heading to Cardiff, the nation’s capital, the royal couple...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy