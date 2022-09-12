11 vehicles scorched after fire sparks in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins game; no reported injuries

Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at apartment in Northeast Miami-Dade; 1 taken to hospital
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in the hospital after an apartment went up in smoke. The fire ignited on Northeast 188th Street, Thursday,. Firefighters vented the home as smoke was seen coming out of the building. the victim was sitting on the ground after the fire broke...
NBC Miami
8 Cars Destroyed in Fire at Hard Rock Stadium During Dolphins Game
A massive plume of smoke was seen rising from outside Hard Rock Stadium during the Miami Dolphins game Sunday after officials said several cars caught fire in the parking lot. The fire broke out as the Dolphins were taking on the New England Patriots inside the stadium. According to Miami-Dade...
WSVN-TV
Fire crews extinguishing grass fire in Allapatah
MIAMI (WSVN) - An overpass median was engulfed in flames near a road in South Florida. The grass fire started near Northwest 41st Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue in Allapatah, Tuesday morning. Fire crews were on the scene as they attempted to extinguish the blaze. Please check back on WSVN.com...
flkeysnews.com
‘Katy is a fighter.’ What a badly injured teen soccer star faces after Keys boat crash
An Our Lady of Lourdes senior who was seriously injured in a Labor Day weekend boating crash off the Keys that killed her friend remains unconscious and continues to fight for her life, according to people raising money for her medical bills. Katerina “Katy” Puig, 17, was among 12 teens...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heavy rains prompt flooding concerns for parts of S. Florida
MIAMI - The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for several arears in South Florida as slow moving storms roll across the region, dropping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds.The flood advisory for Miami/Dade County to Miami Beach extends through 2:45 p.m. from Pompano Beach to Deerfield Beach. The heavy rain is expected for downtown Miami."A few more showers and storms are likely through the early evening," CBS Miami meteorologist Dave Warren said at 1 pm. The wet weather is expected to keep a lid on the high temperatures.The mercury is expected to only reach the upper 80s to low 90s The persistent wet weather is the result of a very moist, unstable atmosphere south of a stalled frontal boundary. That deep tropical moisture will keep the storm chance high for the rest of the week. Thursday will likely be the soggiest day of the week with widespread storms and heavy downpours possible. This weekend the rain chance will come back down to normal with the chance for our typical scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Car Collides With Miami-Dade School Bus
A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after the car he was driving collided with a school bus in southwest Miami-Dade. City of Miami Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 6:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Southwest 37th Avenue. A white Mercedes Benz collided with a school bus that had no children in it at the time.
WSVN-TV
Crews extinguish grass fire underneath Metrorail track in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overpass median and palm trees underneath a Metrorail track were engulfed by flames near a road in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the grass fire started near Northwest 39th Street and 32nd Avenue, between the Earlington Heights and the Miami International Airport Metrorail stations, Tuesday morning.
WSVN-TV
‘Little princesses’ caught on camera breaking into and vandalizing Fort Lauderdale vacation house
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals broke into a house, leaving a massive mess, and the only thing more stunning than the damage may be their age. The vandals were caught on surveillance video casing the home. They were all girls who looked to be 9 to 12 years of age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Tuna Al Pastor / Cantina Beach, Miami
(WSVN) - The official start to the fall season is a week away, but those summertime vibes can continue with this tropical style seafood dish. That’s what’s cooking tonight, as we grab a Bite with Belkys. The Chef: Khaled Ibrahim. The Restaurant: Cantina Beach, Miami. The Dish: Tuna...
WSVN-TV
Coconut Grove’s iconic Mayfair House Hotel & Gardens reopens after renovations
The Mayfair Hotel would like you to be their guest. The iconic Coconut Grove hotel is back, and it’s featuring the kind of fresh changes you can only get with two years of renovations. The Mayfair Hotel is once again the mayfair-est of them all. The landmark hotel looks...
WSVN-TV
City of Miami Beach approves smoking ban on beaches and public parks; takes effect in 2023
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach commissioners want to clear the air. Starting next year, there will be no smoking on the beach or in the public parks. It’s an effort to keep beaches beautiful and wildlife healthy. When you go to Miami Beach you see miles of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSVN-TV
Man says arresting officers knocked out his teeth, hit girlfriend at NE Miami-Dade strip mall
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man said police officers used excessive force while detaining his girlfriend in the parking lot of a strip mall, and when he intervened, they beat him so hard that they knocked out his teeth. Cellphone video captured the moment a Miami-Dade Police...
One Critically Injured In Several Rainy Day Crashes Across Boca Raton, Delray Beach
Another Car Into Canal On Yamato Road Near B’Nai Israel. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 5:06 p.m — The victim of the Delray Beach crash, originally reported as having died, is in critical condition. The City of Delray Beach issued this statement a short time ago: “This morning, a traffic accident occurred near the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
CBS News
Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo
MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance shows gunman targeting same Sunrise townhome 9 months apart
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise community was rocked by gunfire when, police said, a man opened fire at the same townhome twice, once in January and again last week, hitting the residence while a pregnant woman and small child were inside. Ring surveillance video from Jan. 2 shows a...
Popular West Palm car wash dealing with dangerous traffic backups; owners think they have solution
WEST PALM BEACH — Business is good at Mint Eco Car Wash in the south end of West Palm Beach. Dangerously good. Customers queued up for a wash sometimes back up onto busy South Olive Avenue and Southern Boulevard, creating a vehicular morass at the business’ intersection. “I’m...
Click10.com
Man opens fire after fishing disagreement at Haulover Beach marina
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A fight over fishing led to shots being fired at the Haulover Beach marina. The victims of the shooting weren’t physically injured but they say they are now emotionally scarred. “He was walking on the grass, he ordered two of my friends on the...
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Adorable Farm With A Massive Sunflower Field And Pumpkin Patch Has Reopened For Fall
Everyone is ready for fall, including this huge farm in the Redlands home to a golden sea of sunflowers, thrilling hayrides, outdoor games for family fun, famous milkshakes, soft serve ice cream and barbecue. Known to bring “a piece of the country to Miami,” the over 30-acre Berry Farm is opening its barn doors to welcome back autumn lovers after being closed for the off-season and they have so much in store!
wuft.org
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph, UF student tells trooper he didn’t want to be late for class
Ticketed for speeding 116 mph on a crowded stretch of Interstate 75 in this college town, a University of Florida student told the trooper the reason for his fast driving: He didn’t want to be late for class on the first day of the fall semester. Just his luck,...
Comments / 0