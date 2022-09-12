Read full article on original website
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
Zander Horvath Scores Touchdown in Second Straight Game for Los Angeles Chargers
Zander Horvath, a seventh-round draft pick out of Purdue, became the first running back or fullback since 1942 to record touchdown catches in each of his first two NFL Games.
