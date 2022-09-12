ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Mahomes says left wrist looks good after hurting it against Cardinals

By Jared Bush
 4 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz.— The Chiefs controlled the game from start to finish in their 44-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes looked like his usual self, throwing five touchdowns.

Although, he would hurt his wrist during the contest. Mahomes seemed to make no big deal of it and looks to be okay heading into a short week.

Offense shines as Chiefs beat Cardinals in season opener

“I fell on it on that first touchdown, kind of just threw my hand back and fell on it but I just got it looked at and everything looked good,” Mahomes said after receiving X-rays.

He stated there was still some soreness but shrugged it off as part of the regular season grind.

“As the season goes on, you’re gonna have those bruises and stuff like that, you have to be able to play through them.”

Trey Smith, Trent McDuffie leave game with injuries

Mahomes finished the game with only nine incompletions, 360 yards and five touchdowns in the win at State Farm Stadium, the same location in which the Chiefs hope to end their season.

The Chiefs will be going to a huge matchup with their division rival Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. A team many expect the Chiefs to compete with for AFC hierarchy.

