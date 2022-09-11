ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's paper will be delivered Tuesday due to major problems at our printing plant

By Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Delivery of Monday editions of the Tallahassee Democrat won't be delivered after major production difficulties overnight in our printing plant.

We greatly apologize for the interruption in service. Monday papers will be delivered Tuesday morning, along with the Tuesday edition.

Subscribers can access the e-edition, a complete online replica of the print edition, by clicking on this link.

