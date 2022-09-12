ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

How Northeast Ohio remembered 9/11

By Brad Hamilton
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ItgX_0hrSySzx00

(WJW) – Never forget: It’s the promise our country made 21 years ago .

“It was horrible watching people unnecessarily attack us at home,” Retired Navy SEAL and former Deputy Commander of the U.S. Central Command, Bob Harward.

George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute

Cities across Northeast Ohio kept that promise this Sunday.

In Cuyahoga Falls , a last alarm service, which is a tradition at funerals for fallen firefighters and signals the call to come home.

“These symbols, these ceremonies are our way of never forgetting. It’s our way of opening our family to the community to help us mourn and to hopefully help them mourn,” said Cuyahoga Falls Fire Chief, Chris Martin.

In Eastlake , a boulevard of American flags surrounded an “I” beam from the World Trade Center, as city leaders reflected at city hall.

At the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument , people were given flowers to take home to honor and remember the lives lost.

“I’ve already had a couple come in and look at the names on the wall and say, ‘I knew this person.” And it’s hard seeing their name today,’” explained Warren Doyle, a monument caretaker.

Regardless of how it was done, people in Northeast Ohio and all over this country kept their promise.

Twenty-one years have gone by, but we still remember and will never forget.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastlake, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Eastlake, OH
Government
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Government
lara-mom.com

I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years

There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons,  Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Martin
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Northeast Ohio#9 11#The U S Central Command#Cuyahoga Falls Fire#American#The World Trade Center#Nexstar Media Inc
Akron Leader Publications

Village of St. Edward resident turns 105

FAIRLAWN — Frank Mekina, an Independent Living resident at the Village of St. Edward, celebrated his 105th birthday Sept. 6 with family, friends and a party. Shown above from left at the party are Mekina’s son-in-law Ken Pokopac his daughter Eileen Johnson, Mekina, formerly of Barberton, and his daughter Jennifer Pokopac. According to St. Edward officials, Mekina moved into the facility in 2013 and has remained in Independent Living.
FAIRLAWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MLB
13abc.com

Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
OHIO STATE
Akron Leader Publications

Stewie looking for walking buddy

AKRON — Stewie is one of Summit County Animal Control’s longest crew members. He is 2-year-old male American bulldog/pitbull mix and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is naturally playful and curious, and lives for long walks every day. Keeping busy is what he loves most and he loves to play. He will be a devoted companion. His adoption fee of $94 includes all his shots and neutering.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy