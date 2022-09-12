PI Editorial: Is it time to try something different with Grand Avenue?

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Mt. Sopris receives first dusting of season
As majestic and welcome as it is, don’t expect an early start to ski season this year. Mount Sopris, the 12,965-foot iconic peak piercing Carbondale’s skyline toward the south, received its first dusting of snow overnight Wednesday to Thursday. Jim Kravitz, Director of Naturalist Programs for Aspen Center...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Potential release area for gray wolves includes Roaring Fork Valley, western Garfield County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife presented a new proposed map of potential areas to re-introduce wolves on the Western Slope, including the Roaring Fork Valley and other mountain communities. Eric Odell, species conservation program manager with CPW, said that the map is not final and will likely change before the December...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
City manager as CEO: A brief explainer on what Glenwood Springs’ top administrator does
This week, Glenwood Springs City Council is expected to choose the next city manager. “I would certainly say that a city manager can be essentially counted on to be in an apolitical position,” said Kevin Boomer, executive director of the Colorado Municipal League. In Colorado, there are two main...
nbc11news.com
Archery hunting may change on the Grand Mesa
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be hosting two virtual meetings for the public to discuss potential changes to over-the-counter archery licensing for Game Management Units (CMUs) across the Grand Mesa. There is currently a survey available that focuses on archery season and elk hunting for...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 8:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon in both directions. Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning. I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Born to create community: Gladys Arango-Marcon building bridges between Glenwood Springs, residents
Editor’s note: Spanish-to-English translation services were provided by Edgar Barrantes during the interview for this story. An ever-smiling, Colombian-born, proud mother of one son is the city of Glenwood Springs’ community engagement coordinator. Constantly charging forth heart-first, Gladys Arango-Marcon epitomizes her position in the way she embraces her...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning. I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National Weather Service alert states the warning will be in effect until 8:30 p.m. This is a developing...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Officials preparing for prescribed burn at Rifle Garfield County Airport
Crews are gathering nearby vegetation like greasewood, sagebrush and small juniper trees into 10-by-60-foot piles for a prescribed burn test soon at Rifle Garfield County Airport, a fire official said Tuesday. The prescribed burn is being coordinated with Garfield County, the airport, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Former Garfield County Clerk Mildred Alsdorf’s life a lesson in civic involvement
There will be a lot to celebrate when family, friends and community members gather next week to remember the life of Mildred Alsdorf. After all, it was a full life to the end for the former longtime Garfield County Clerk and Recorder who maintained a calendar of civic and community involvement well into her senior years.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle council approves over $1.22 million for roadway improvements
Three major infrastructural improvement projects were discussed and unanimously approved by Rifle City Council on Sept. 7. With a combined cost of more than $1.22 million, the projects are slated for construction between 2024-2026, Rifle Civil Engineer Craig Spaulding said. WHITERIVER, MORROW, TRIPP. The first of three major projects, the...
Injured mountain biker rescued after serious crash at Aspen-area park
A mountain biker was rescued on Monday evening, after getting injured in a crash on Deadline Trail at Sky Mountain Park, according to officials from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office. Sky Mountain Park is a popular mountain biking area, located between Aspen and Snowmass Village. The 2,400-acre park is home...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Check out Rifle’s newest mural
There’s a new mural in Rifle. Located on the west side of the Midland Arts Building near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Third Street, the mural is dedicated to the U.S. military. Local artist and art teacher Anne Hunter said in a recent news release “it has been...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Monday wrecks on Colorado 82, I-70 result in DUI arrest, injuries
A trio of crashes on Garfield County highways early Monday morning prompted road closures, sending one person into police custody and three people to the hospital, the Colorado State Patrol and Glenwood Springs Police report. The first incident happened about 1:19 a.m. Monday on westbound Colorado Highway 82 at mile...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: The ‘guide life’
Ever wonder what it’s like to step in the boots of a fishing guide? By all means, guide life is not for everyone and requires someone who truly lives and breathes fly fishing. From working weeks on end, untangling hundreds of knots, tying on just as many flies and coaching people who have never fished, it requires a special skill set.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Obituary: Daniel Richard Mierkey
Dan passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, after a day surrounded by the love of his children and grandchildren and of course Annette, his partner for the past 28 years. He left us all too early and much too quickly, as he lost the battle with an infection his body did not have the strength to fight.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
TACAW hosts drag show celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and LGBTQ+ community
For Carson Muneton-Germano, drag was “kinda a life saver.”. During pandemic shutdowns, Muneton-Germano needed something to stay engaged, particularly while being off work for a month. After being inspired by “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Muneton-Germano began watching YouTube videos to learn from “the ground up.”. “Being...
Climbing
One Dead, Others Rescued On Capitol Peak
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. One climber was killed on Capitol Peak (14,137 feet) outside Aspen, Colorado, last week, while the...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Preps roundup: Rifle softball rebounds for win after a pair of losses
The Lady Bears softball team of Rifle High School notched one in the win column Thursday, 13-1 at Cedaredge, to move to 8-2 on the season. The win came on the heels of a pair of tough losses for the Bears, 11-1 to 4A league foe Palisade on Tuesday, and 8-0 to Conifer during a tournament on Sept. 9. The Bears also won 15-9 over Liberty in that same tournament.
