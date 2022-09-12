Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
IOTA co-founder: Lummis-Gillibrand is a blessing for the crypto industry
There’s never a good time for a crypto winter, but it would be difficult to envision a worse time than right now. Even before 70% of Bitcoin’s (BTC) value evaporated seemingly overnight, things were not going great in the court of public opinion. Negative sentiment was everywhere; a Twitter account documenting crypto bros taking it on the chin racked up hundreds of thousands of followers. Now the biggest crypto exchanges in the world are laying off full-time employees by the thousands, and the self-proclaimed “Cryptoqueen” has landed a spot on the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for defrauding investors out of $4 billion. Oof. The prosecution rests.
CoinTelegraph
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry
The Uruguayan government has introduced legislation to the parliament that accelerates the regulation of the crypto space in the country and establishes the central bank as the regulatory authority. Introduced on Sept 5, the bill strives to clarify the country's regulatory framework for cryptocurrency assets, stating that all companies that...
CoinTelegraph
Wall Street mainstays setting up digital assets exchange with on-chain settlement
Major financial firms have teamed up to create EDX Markets (EDXM), a new exchange that will trade digital assets through trusted intermediaries. The exchange will provide services to institutional and retail investors. The new exchange will be backed by Charles Schwab, Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Sequoia Capital and...
CoinTelegraph
Selling the rumor? Biggest Ethereum Merge staker Lido DAO loses 40% in 30 days
Lido DAO (LDO) has declined by more than 40% in the last 30 days with more room to fall in the coming days amid a potential sell-the-news event, such as the Merge. Lido DAO is Ethereum’s biggest staking service, having deposited over 4.14 million of the blockchain’s native asset, Ether (ETH), into the Ethereum 2.0 smart contract on behalf of its users, according to the latest data.
CoinTelegraph
The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Historic day for crypto as Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake occurs
The Ethereum Merge has officially taken place, marking the full transition of the network to proof-of-stake (PoS). On Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15,537,393, the long-awaited Merge saw the merging of the Ethereum mainnet execution layer and the Beacon Chain’s consensus layer at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58,750,000,000,000,000,000,000, meaning the network will no longer rely on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
CoinTelegraph
New to crypto but don't know where to start? You can copy a professional
The turbulence in the crypto markets has led to great uncertainty for investors. Unsubstantiated rumors run amok on Twitter — causing panic. Just recently, seemingly credible accounts warned that Mt. Gox was about to dump 140,000 BTC on the market… even though payouts could be many weeks away.
CoinTelegraph
3 reasons SOL price is up 30% in 2 weeks — Will Solana's uptrend continue?
Solana (SOL) ticked higher on Sep. 13, mirroring similar upside moves in the broader cryptocurrency market, led by Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). On the daily chart, SOL's price gained over 4% to $39, its best level in 3 weeks. The token's intraday gains came as an extension of a prevailing uptrend that has seen its price gaining 30% in just 2 weeks.
CoinTelegraph
How does tokenization help transform illiquid real estate ownership into a liquid one?
A few years back, the concept of owning and trading fragments of physical real estate might have seemed too far-fetched for many. But with the advent of blockchain technology, real estate tokenization is providing new opportunities for fractional ownership and investment. Blockchain technology’s long-overdue debut in real estate has made...
CoinTelegraph
Busan signs MoU with Huobi, gets more help for local crypto exchange
South Korea’s “blockchain” city of Busan continues to establish agreements with cryptocurrency industry heavyweights as Huobi Global enters the development ecosystem. Huobi Global and its Korean branch became the latest exchange to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Busan Metropolitan City government to participate in the growth of its blockchain industry.
CoinTelegraph
Volatility expected as $490M in ETH options expire shortly after the Ethereum Merge
Given the current state of the wider crypto market, some traders might be surprised to learn that Ether (ETH) has been trading in an ascending trend for the past 17 days. While the entire cryptocurrency market experienced a 10% decline on Sept. 13, Ether's price held firm near the $1,570 support level.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price falls under $21K as traders send 84K BTC to exchanges
Bitcoin (BTC) fell further after the Sept. 13 Wall Street open as the dust settled on unexpectedly high United States inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD giving up $21,000, down up to 8.45% on the day. Bearish tendencies set in after the U.S. Consumer Price Index...
CoinTelegraph
OpenNode sets up BTC payment infrastructure in Bank of Bahrain regulatory sandbox
Bitcoin infrastructure provider OpenNode will test a Bitcoin (BTC) payment processing and payouts solution in the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) regulatory sandbox, the company announced on Tuesday. This is the latest of several steps the kingdom has taken to join the crypto economy both on its own and as a member of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?
Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
CoinTelegraph
Crypto bill a 'pivotal step', but needs clarification on ‘digital commodity’ — Sheila Warren
Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, said the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act currently being considered by U.S. lawmakers was a “pivotal step” towards achieving regulatory clarity, but recommended changes to determine the role authorities will take on digital assets. In written testimony for a...
CoinTelegraph
Merge is 'a step in the right direction' to address crypto's energy usage — Rostin Behnam
Rostin Behnam, chair of the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, said the Ethereum blockchain’s transition to proof-of-stake may help reduce crypto’s energy usage, but hinted legislation would likely still be needed to address the problem. Speaking at a Thursday hearing before the Senate Agriculture Committee,...
CoinTelegraph
FTX, Bybit among the first exchanges to launch spot ETHW trading
Major cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX and Bybit, are among the first crypto trading platforms to launch spot trading for Ethereum proof-of-work (PoW) tokens. While the Ethereum blockchain has not forked into two separate networks just yet, crypto exchanges are rushing to start trading EthereumPoW (ETHW) tokens. At the time of writing,...
CoinTelegraph
Discover golden opportunities for your business with Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022
The two-day Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 at the Grand Hyatt is going to become the leading gathering of senior decision makers discussing the impact of blockchain and crypto technologies on industries. Taking place on Oct. 14 and 15, the event will bring together tech visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, developers and industry enthusiasts, among others, and offer a jam-packed program replete with speeches on trending topics on how blockchain is changing the world. The summit will host only prominent speakers who present their own exclusive perspective on the future of the most fast-growing industries in the world.
CoinTelegraph
Institutional investors headed for a tipping point on crypto: Apollo Capital
Henrik Andersson, chief investment officer of crypto asset fund manager Apollo Capital, believes institutions may soon “flip” on their conservative stance toward crypto. Speaking to Cointelegraph, the Melbourne-based crypto fund manager said that while institutional interest in crypto has been slow in picking up, particularly in Australia, there are a lot of players that are waiting for the right moment to strike.
CoinTelegraph
Does Ethereum's new ETHPoW fork stand a chance? ETHW price falls 65% post-Merge
ETHPoW, a separatist Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain forked from Ethereum's Merge, went live on Sep. 15. However, the chain suffered technical issues after the launch, which put downward pressure on its ETHW token. ETHW price down 65% amid "ChainID" fiasco. The price of ETHW has dropped by 65% since ETHPoW's launch...
