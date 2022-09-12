This Army veteran learned to love wine while stationed in Europe. Now she’s running her own tasting shop in Virginia Beach.

Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in Virginia Beach (Opinion)
Virginia Beach has no shortage of great places to eat, from seafood joints to pizza places to Mexican restaurants. A healthy salmon meal.Image by Yenni Vance / Pixabay. Here are some of the finest places to eat in Virginia Beach:
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
WAVY News 10
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
multihousingnews.com
PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property
Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th Veteran Hire Through V3 Program
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach. “As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our...
thenewjournalandguide.com
The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk
Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
WAVY News 10
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
Local firm to design regional sports facility in Williamsburg
A proposed $45 million regional indoor sports facility for the Williamsburg area is one step closer to reality.
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
'Make the world beautiful': An Everyday Hero who wants to beautify the world
How does one make the community a better place? That’s the question a business owner and his partners put to their students at their beauty school.
WAVY News 10
Person extricated after crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was extricated after being pinned in a crash on Providence Road in Virginia Beach on Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Providence Road and Profair Way in the Kempsville area, and involved a white SUV and a silver sedan.
Legacy Lounge reacts to Norfolk revoking permit
Legacy Restaurant and Lounge says they will not be shutting down, only changing how they operate since they can no longer operate as a nightclub.
2 men arrested in Virginia Beach on over 45 collective charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is a VERIFY segment on steps you can take to prevent car theft. The Virginia Beach Police Department arrested two men who face over 45 charges after a crime spree across the city. According to a press release from VBPD,...
Missy Elliott coming to Portsmouth to celebrate 'Missy Elliott Boulevard'
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Award-winning musician and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott will visit her hometown this fall to celebrate "Missy Elliott Boulevard." Back in August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to change a street name in honor of the music legend. On September 7, Elliott tweeted her gratitude about the...
NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
Hampton native fighting after jet fuel contaminates drinking water in Hawaii
In all, roughly 20,000 gallons of jet fuel got into the drinking water of nearly 93,000 military families.
13News Now Vault: 28 years ago this week, The Dome came down in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For many people, the vacant lot between 18th and 20th Streets at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront doesn’t stand out or mean much. After all, it’s been empty for more than a quarter century. But for those in the know, it’s clear the potential for something great is already in the DNA of the 10-acre lot.
Foodbank opens new $3 million facility in Franklin
Leaders with the Foodbank say this will provide much-needed services for residents in the counties of Southampton, Isle of Wight, and Sussex, and the cities of Franklin, Smithfield, and Suffolk.
