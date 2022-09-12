ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

This Army veteran learned to love wine while stationed in Europe. Now she’s running her own tasting shop in Virginia Beach.

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

Related
WAVY News 10

Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
NORFOLK, VA
multihousingnews.com

PRG Completes $45.5M Sale of Norfolk Property

Fannie Mae provided part of the acquisition financing for the Heather Lake community. PRG Real Estate has completed its $45.5 million purchase of Heather Lake, a 252-unit garden-style apartment community located at 99 Tide Mill Lane, in Hampton, Va. PRG acquired the property from seller Artcraft Management, and two teams from Berkadia oversaw the transaction as well as the procurement of a ten-year, $27.4 million permanent acquisition loan, financed through Fannie Mae.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces 100,000th ﻿Veteran Hire Through V3 Program

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program has surpassed 100,000 Virginia veterans hired throughout the Commonwealth program. The 100,000th hire was made by V3 Certified Employer Paramount Builders in Virginia Beach. “As governor, I have prioritized Virginia’s veterans and ensuring our...
VIRGINIA STATE
thenewjournalandguide.com

The Vibrancy Of CaribFest In Downtown Norfolk

Thousands of Hampton Roads residents lined Norfolk’s Waterside Drive as the Virginia CaribFest Parade brought a sunsplash of colorful costumes, live Caribbean music, and dancing to the downtown area. The vibrant parade ended at Town Point Park where residents and visitors from across the region enjoyed authentic Caribbean food...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New internet provider coming to several Hampton Roads cities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A new option for high speed internet will soon be available in parts of Hampton Roads. Lumos, a Virginia-based company, has just received approval from two local cities to begin installing its fiber technology. The company has announced a plan to lay down more than 760 miles of new fiber optic […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Wine Shop#New Wine#White Wine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Europeans
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Army
13News Now

NAS Oceana Air Show returns to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on March 15, 2022. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, the NAS Oceana Air Show is returning for its annual celebration in Virginia Beach. "Back to the Beach" will...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy