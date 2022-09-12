Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video kicks off an 11-year agreement between Amazon and the NFL and marks the first time the league has sold a package of games to a streaming service. Amazon won the rights to the prime-time package last March. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023, along with the rest of the league's broadcasting contracts, but two months later it was announced that Amazon would take over the Thursday night package from Fox a year earlier.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO