First place KC Current to face off against Chicago Red Stars
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — The Kansas City Current (9-4-5, 32pts, 1st place) is set to play its second game in just four days when the club travels to play the Chicago Red Stars (7-5-6, 27 points, 6th place) on Wednesday at 7p.m. CT. The match can be seen nationally on Paramount+.
Gray sharp for 7, Arraez exits early as Twins blank Royals
MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games behind...
Chiefs' Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Harrison Butker's plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early...
Chiefs' Mahomes named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Kansas City Chiefs QB1 recognized by the NFL for his play in Week 1. From The Kansas City Chiefs Facebook page:. You can listen to all Chiefs' games on KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) and on 99KG (99.9 FM).
Twins' bid for combo no-hitter ends with 1 out in 9th vs KC
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night. Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four...
Jayhawks look to improve to 3-0 in visit to Houston Cougars
Kansas is 2-0 for the first time since 2011. The Jayhawks are scoring more than 52 points a game. They will try and continue their early success in a visit to Houston on Saturday. The Cougars look to rebound after dropping a 33-30 two overtime thriller at Texas Tech last week.
RedHawks defeat Monarchs, force Game 3
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (3-2) were a pain in the Monarchs’ side all night, as the Kansas City Monarchs (3-1) lost the back-and-forth battle against the RedHawks by a score of 8-5 Wednesday night, forcing a decisive Game 3 matchup to decide the winner of the West.
Amazon Prime ready to kick off 'Thursday Night Football'
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video kicks off an 11-year agreement between Amazon and the NFL and marks the first time the league has sold a package of games to a streaming service. Amazon won the rights to the prime-time package last March. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023, along with the rest of the league's broadcasting contracts, but two months later it was announced that Amazon would take over the Thursday night package from Fox a year earlier.
Chiefs' Mahomes still thrives on proving naysayers wrong
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's sometimes difficult to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all that he's accomplished during his young but brilliant NFL career, would carry such a considerable chip on his shoulder. He thrives on the doubters. The naysayers. The critics who try to...
Kan. Game Wardens remind hunters to clean up spent shotgun shells
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —As the hunting season begins, Kansas game wardens hope everyone enjoys time hunting waterfowl and reminded responsible hunters that, when hunting on Kansas Public Lands, spent shotgun shells are considered waste materials that should be collected and carried out with you. The photo only shows a...
Police investigate false reports of active shooter at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported active shooter in a high school in Topeka. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, according to a statement from the city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment
TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
Police: Woman tried to burn her SUV after fatal KC hit-and-run crash
KANSAS CITY —A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash Aug. 27 that killed bicyclist Charles Criniere, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Kyrie Fields, 27, faces Leaving The Scene...
Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
Suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle is in custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY —The suspect who led police on a high speed chase, crashed then took off into the woods on Sept. 4, was apprehended on Monday, according to the Lawrence police department. Authorities have not released his name or possible charges in the case. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday,...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged burglary
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after noon on Sept. 5, police investigated a burglary of a vehicle that was parked in the 500 block Unity in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect took cash from the vehicle.
