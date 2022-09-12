ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Salina Post

Chiefs' Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Harrison Butker's plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

RedHawks defeat Monarchs, force Game 3

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (3-2) were a pain in the Monarchs’ side all night, as the Kansas City Monarchs (3-1) lost the back-and-forth battle against the RedHawks by a score of 8-5 Wednesday night, forcing a decisive Game 3 matchup to decide the winner of the West.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Amazon Prime ready to kick off 'Thursday Night Football'

Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video kicks off an 11-year agreement between Amazon and the NFL and marks the first time the league has sold a package of games to a streaming service. Amazon won the rights to the prime-time package last March. It was originally supposed to begin in 2023, along with the rest of the league's broadcasting contracts, but two months later it was announced that Amazon would take over the Thursday night package from Fox a year earlier.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Chiefs' Mahomes still thrives on proving naysayers wrong

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's sometimes difficult to believe that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all that he's accomplished during his young but brilliant NFL career, would carry such a considerable chip on his shoulder. He thrives on the doubters. The naysayers. The critics who try to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Emporia State gets green light on faculty, program realignment

TOPEKA — The Kansas Board of Regents endorsed a request Wednesday by Emporia State University administrators to initiate a process of transforming the campus workforce and realigning academic offerings to address harsh financial and enrollment trends. The state Board of Regents unanimously approved ESU president Ken Hush’s request to...
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Just after noon on Sept. 5, police investigated a burglary of a vehicle that was parked in the 500 block Unity in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The suspect took cash from the vehicle.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
