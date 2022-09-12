Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Former POW to speak at POW/MIA recognition day events in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Friday, September, 16th is POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day nationally recognized on the third Friday of September every year. The City of Walla Walla will be hosting two Recognition Day events tomorrow featuring Colonel(ret) Robert Certain, a former POW during the Vietnam War. The public is invited to both events.
nbcrightnow.com
Fallen Marine returns to Kennewick today
KENNEWICK, Wash.- United States Marine and Kennewick native Xavier Zavala, lovingly known as "X" died on August, 30th, at the age of 22. Today he will return home to Kennewick. Xavier grew up in Kennewick and attended Kamiakin High School, where he excelled on the wrestling mat, finishing 3rd at...
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Registration Now Open for Tri-Cities Most Popular Thanksgiving Tradition
Registration is NOW open for an annual Tri-Cities Tradition. The 2022 American Red Cross Turkey Trot is presented by Gesa Credit Union. Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in this year's event on Thursday, November 24th at Columbia Park in Kennewick. For the last two years,...
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
whitmanwire.com
Mourning an icon – Walla Walla weeps for Alder Street Goodwill
217 East Alder Street sits vacant as the fall semester starts – an empty shell of the divine sanctuary it once was. The downtown Goodwill was a source of fire fits, themed party get-ups and the ever addicting trinkets. But now, our desks and window sills sit bare, naked of any ceramic cows with aprons or of any strange photo frames with bizarre, semi-religious phrases written on them.
Chronicle
SUV vs. Elk in Eastern Washington Leaves 2 Animals Dead, 2 People at Hospital
Two elk were killed on Highway 240 near Horn Rapids Dam and the Richland city limits, and two people were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. A 2017 Ford Explorer heading northwest hit the animals a little after 5:30 a.m., said Trooper Chris Thorson of the Washington State Patrol.
nbcrightnow.com
Case against Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo shooter dismissed
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The State of Washington has dismissed its case without prejudice against the juvenile suspect in the Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside that injured five people on May, 6, 2022. According to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, the case is being dismissed because the...
nbcrightnow.com
Symphony concert at Pasco Farmers Market to feature Colima musicians
PASCO, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony will perform at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24 in a three-hour free concert with musicians from Colima, Mexico, through support from the Colima Pasco Friendship and Collaboration Association (COPA). Starting at 6 p.m., the concert will feature 75 musicians and performers.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
nbcrightnow.com
Pendleton round-up celebrates 112th anniversary
The Pendleton Round-Up celebrates its 112th anniversary this year. The week long western event runs Wednesday through Saturday and starts at 1:15 p.m. every day.
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
nbcrightnow.com
Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
nbcrightnow.com
Suspect in August drive-by shooting in Kennewick arrested
KENNEWICK, Wash.- A suspect has been identified and arrested in relation to a shooting on August, 12th, on the 4600 block of Clearwater Avenue. Through an ongoing Kennewick Police Department investigation and tips from the public a suspect was identified in Stanfield, Oregon. According to a Kennewick Police Department news...
Franklin County deputies rush to serious crashes on Tues. night, Weds. morning
PASCO, Wash. — Franklin County deputies rushed to the scene of two separate crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; one just north of Pasco and the other near Othello. According to back-to-back social media posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies rushed to the intersection of Sagehill...
nbcrightnow.com
New family resource center hosts open house and resource fair
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The United Family Center (UFC) is hosting an Open House and Community Resource Fair on September 23 to kick-off the opening of its latest location in Kennewick on Canal Drive. The center is aimed at offering quality family services, early childhood learning and behavioral health care for children and their families.
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
nbcrightnow.com
Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns clothing store in downtown Pasco
A clothing and party favor store in downtown Pasco burned Tuesday evening. Crews put the fire out and say the building is still structurally sound.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns Connell apartments Thursday morning
CONNELL, Wash.- Connell Police and Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire shortly before eleven a.m. on Thursday, September, 15th. The fire was at the Hillcrest Apartments at 300 N. Ford Avenue. According to the Connell Fire Department, the apartment complex was evacuated and the fire was quickly...
