Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Former POW to speak at POW/MIA recognition day events in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Friday, September, 16th is POW/MIA Recognition Day, a day nationally recognized on the third Friday of September every year. The City of Walla Walla will be hosting two Recognition Day events tomorrow featuring Colonel(ret) Robert Certain, a former POW during the Vietnam War. The public is invited to both events.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fallen Marine returns to Kennewick today

KENNEWICK, Wash.- United States Marine and Kennewick native Xavier Zavala, lovingly known as "X" died on August, 30th, at the age of 22. Today he will return home to Kennewick. Xavier grew up in Kennewick and attended Kamiakin High School, where he excelled on the wrestling mat, finishing 3rd at...
KENNEWICK, WA
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
whitmanwire.com

Mourning an icon – Walla Walla weeps for Alder Street Goodwill

217 East Alder Street sits vacant as the fall semester starts – an empty shell of the divine sanctuary it once was. The downtown Goodwill was a source of fire fits, themed party get-ups and the ever addicting trinkets. But now, our desks and window sills sit bare, naked of any ceramic cows with aprons or of any strange photo frames with bizarre, semi-religious phrases written on them.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Case against Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo shooter dismissed

SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- The State of Washington has dismissed its case without prejudice against the juvenile suspect in the Cinco de Mayo shooting in Sunnyside that injured five people on May, 6, 2022. According to a press release from the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office, the case is being dismissed because the...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
#9 11 Memorial#The World Trade Center#Lampson International
nbcrightnow.com

Symphony concert at Pasco Farmers Market to feature Colima musicians

PASCO, Wash. — The Mid-Columbia Symphony will perform at the Pasco Farmers Market on September 24 in a three-hour free concert with musicians from Colima, Mexico, through support from the Colima Pasco Friendship and Collaboration Association (COPA). Starting at 6 p.m., the concert will feature 75 musicians and performers.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rollover delays traffic on I-182 in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- A rollover crash on I-182 in Pasco around 10:30 a.m. is blocking traffic. The crash happened near where highway 395 connects to I-182 near CBC. The Washington State Patrol and Pasco Police are on scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area, until a tow truck arrives and...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in August drive-by shooting in Kennewick arrested

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A suspect has been identified and arrested in relation to a shooting on August, 12th, on the 4600 block of Clearwater Avenue. Through an ongoing Kennewick Police Department investigation and tips from the public a suspect was identified in Stanfield, Oregon. According to a Kennewick Police Department news...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New family resource center hosts open house and resource fair

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The United Family Center (UFC) is hosting an Open House and Community Resource Fair on September 23 to kick-off the opening of its latest location in Kennewick on Canal Drive. The center is aimed at offering quality family services, early childhood learning and behavioral health care for children and their families.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Speed a factor in motorcycle crash near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, COUNTY.- A motorcycle crash shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night, September, 14th, sent a man to the hospital. The accident happened in the southbound lane of State Route 125 near milepost 8, about two miles north of Walla Walla. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) the driver...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns Connell apartments Thursday morning

CONNELL, Wash.- Connell Police and Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire shortly before eleven a.m. on Thursday, September, 15th. The fire was at the Hillcrest Apartments at 300 N. Ford Avenue. According to the Connell Fire Department, the apartment complex was evacuated and the fire was quickly...
CONNELL, WA

