Cell Phones

9to5Mac

iOS 16 adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to Messages, here’s where to find it

The Messages app in iOS 16 has a number of changes, most notably the ability to edit and unsend messages you may regret. Another hidden change is a new “Recently Deleted” folder that preserves messages you’ve deleted for 30 days. This means that if you really want to make sure an image is gone for good, there’s one more step…
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets

As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Here are the first apps and services that support Passkeys in iOS 16

Now that iOS 16 has officially been released to the public, developers have been rolling out updates to not only make their apps compatible with the new version, but also to take advantage of new features like Passkeys. Apps like KAYAK and CardPointers have already updated their iOS apps to support the new passwordless sign-in method.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Battery Capacity#Mah#Smart Phone#Ios#A15 Bionic
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro: Is the Always-On display actually too on?

The iPhone 14 Pro reviews are out, giving us an early look at the new features and changes introduced by Apple this year. The first reviews praise the iPhone 14 Pro models for their new Dynamic Island, photography capabilities, premium finish, and more. The new Always-On display, however, is proving...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro: Here are all the apps and features the Dynamic Island works with at launch

The all-new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is one of the biggest changes to this year’s high-end smartphones from Apple. While we had a good idea of what it can do, it turns out there are over 40 uses across both native iOS 16 and third-party apps/features at launch. Thanks to MKBHD, here’s the complete list of Dynamic Island supported apps and features.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple VP of health Sumbul Desai to attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon

Apple VP of healthcare Sumbul Desai, who is known for her appearances at Apple keynotes, will attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, later this year. For those unfamiliar, Web Summit is an annual conference that is considered to be one of the biggest tech events in the world. As...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

First tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 betas available for developers

Three days after releasing iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, Apple is seeding tvOS 16.1 beta 1 and watchOS 9.1 beta 1 for developers to try them out. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with these new operating systems, as Apple didn’t disclose what’s changed with the release notes.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Live Activities API returns with iOS 16.1 beta 1, here’s how it works

One of the coolest features Apple will introduce with the iOS 16 cycle is the Live Activities function on the new Lock Screen. After the company claimed it wouldn’t be available with version 16.0, Apple seeded iOS 16.1 beta 1 with the Live Activities API, which means developers can try it out and see how they can implement the function on their apps.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how

IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple reportedly expanding App Store ad slots by the end of this year

Earlier this year Apple announced that it would expand its ad business by adding new ad slots to the App Store. Although details of when the new ad slots would become available to developers were uncertain at the time, a new CNBC report claims that Apple will put this expansion into action by the end of this year.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

iOS 16.1 beta brings battery percentage indicator to more iPhones

One of the new features of iOS 16 is the option to enable the battery percentage in the status bar for iPhone X and later for the first time. However, the option hasn’t been made available for iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone mini models – until now. iOS 16.1 beta brings the battery percentage indicator to these iPhones.
CELL PHONES

