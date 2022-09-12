Read full article on original website
iOS 16 lets you feel iPhone keyboard input with haptic feedback, here’s how
IOS 16 includes a small but notable new feature for the on-screen virtual keyboard. For the first time, you’ll find a new option in Settings that enables haptic feedback as you type. This has been a popular feature of third-party keyboards on iOS for years, and now Apple is bringing it natively to your iPhone.
iOS 16 adds ‘Recently Deleted’ feature to Messages, here’s where to find it
The Messages app in iOS 16 has a number of changes, most notably the ability to edit and unsend messages you may regret. Another hidden change is a new “Recently Deleted” folder that preserves messages you’ve deleted for 30 days. This means that if you really want to make sure an image is gone for good, there’s one more step…
These iOS 16 apps offer support for the new Lock Screen widgets
As we’ve covered extensively, one of the leading features of iOS 16 is the ability to customize your iPhone’s Lock Screen for the first time. There are new wallpapers, font choices, colors, and filters that you can apply. The biggest change, however, is that iOS 16 supports widgets on the Lock Screen.
Here are the first apps and services that support Passkeys in iOS 16
Now that iOS 16 has officially been released to the public, developers have been rolling out updates to not only make their apps compatible with the new version, but also to take advantage of new features like Passkeys. Apps like KAYAK and CardPointers have already updated their iOS apps to support the new passwordless sign-in method.
iPhone 14 Pro: Is the Always-On display actually too on?
The iPhone 14 Pro reviews are out, giving us an early look at the new features and changes introduced by Apple this year. The first reviews praise the iPhone 14 Pro models for their new Dynamic Island, photography capabilities, premium finish, and more. The new Always-On display, however, is proving...
iOS 16: Three useful features Apple removed with the iPhone lock screen overhaul
The iOS 16 lock screen experience is undoubtedly a big step forward compared to what we had before, with animated wallpaper options like Weather and Astronomy, a sleek overlapping effect for portrait-style photos, the addition of widgets, the ability to easily switch been multiple lock screens, and more. It’s not...
iPhone 14 Pro: Here are all the apps and features the Dynamic Island works with at launch
The all-new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is one of the biggest changes to this year’s high-end smartphones from Apple. While we had a good idea of what it can do, it turns out there are over 40 uses across both native iOS 16 and third-party apps/features at launch. Thanks to MKBHD, here’s the complete list of Dynamic Island supported apps and features.
Apple VP of health Sumbul Desai to attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon
Apple VP of healthcare Sumbul Desai, who is known for her appearances at Apple keynotes, will attend Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal, later this year. For those unfamiliar, Web Summit is an annual conference that is considered to be one of the biggest tech events in the world. As...
Review: Here’s why the Moft Flash has become my favorite MagSafe wallet for iPhone
Moft recently launched its newest Apple accessory: the Flash dual-purpose MagSafe wallet for iPhone. Along with carrying two to three cards, the clever design means you’ve also always got a handy stand for both portrait and landscape use. After spending the last month with it, here’s why the Flash has become my favorite wallet.
First tvOS 16.1 and watchOS 9.1 betas available for developers
Three days after releasing iOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, Apple is seeding tvOS 16.1 beta 1 and watchOS 9.1 beta 1 for developers to try them out. As of now, it’s unclear what’s changing with these new operating systems, as Apple didn’t disclose what’s changed with the release notes.
7 tips and tricks to get more out of Apple’s newly updated Messages app
We've all sent a message to the wrong chat before, and iPhones now let you unsend your misplaced missive. AppleMessages got an overhaul with iOS 16, but there are older features you may have missed, too.
Live Activities API returns with iOS 16.1 beta 1, here’s how it works
One of the coolest features Apple will introduce with the iOS 16 cycle is the Live Activities function on the new Lock Screen. After the company claimed it wouldn’t be available with version 16.0, Apple seeded iOS 16.1 beta 1 with the Live Activities API, which means developers can try it out and see how they can implement the function on their apps.
iOS 16 can instantly remove the background from any image, here’s how
IOS 16 is full of headline-grabbing new features like a customizable Lock Screen, upgrades to Messages, and a refreshed design for notifications. iOS 16 also brings some smaller changes – and sometimes the smaller changes are even more notable than the tentpole features. This year, one of my favorite...
Apple Digital ID feature relies on a government patent reassigned to the iPhone maker
We saw yesterday how Apple may be making it hard for competing smartphone makers to replicate the satellite comms feature of the iPhone 14, and we’re now learning that the same may be true of Apple digital IDs – like state ID cards and driving licenses. Details are...
Camo challenges Apple’s Continuity Camera with variable frame rates, Smart Zoom, and video stabilization
Reincubate Camo, the slick app that lets you use iPhone as your Mac webcam with advanced, fine-grain control is out with its latest update. The new release brings variable frame rates to customize your video up to 60 fps, and comes with a new Smart Zoom plus video stabilization. Reincubate...
9to5Mac Daily: September 13, 2022 – Apple Watch Ultra battery details, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Urban Armor Gear: Get premium protection for your...
iPhone 14 Pro always-on display makes for an even better Apple TV Remote
The iPhone 14 Pro always-on display has a neat little party trick: the always-on display still works when you are using the phone as your Apple TV Remote, as reported by CNBC in their review. On existing phones, you can activate the Apple TV Remote from Control Center if you...
Apple reportedly expanding App Store ad slots by the end of this year
Earlier this year Apple announced that it would expand its ad business by adding new ad slots to the App Store. Although details of when the new ad slots would become available to developers were uncertain at the time, a new CNBC report claims that Apple will put this expansion into action by the end of this year.
iOS 16.1 beta brings battery percentage indicator to more iPhones
One of the new features of iOS 16 is the option to enable the battery percentage in the status bar for iPhone X and later for the first time. However, the option hasn’t been made available for iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone mini models – until now. iOS 16.1 beta brings the battery percentage indicator to these iPhones.
Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with the built-in iOS 16 tool
IOS 16 comes with lots of love for Apple’s Photos app and one of the useful new additions is a built-in duplicate finder. Here’s how it works to use the new feature to delete duplicate iPhone photos a few at a time or in large batches. Along with...
