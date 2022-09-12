The all-new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max is one of the biggest changes to this year’s high-end smartphones from Apple. While we had a good idea of what it can do, it turns out there are over 40 uses across both native iOS 16 and third-party apps/features at launch. Thanks to MKBHD, here’s the complete list of Dynamic Island supported apps and features.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO