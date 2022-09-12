Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Glenn Thompson Stands By Vote Against Same-Sex Marriage Before Gay Son’s Wedding
The Pennsylvania Republican suggested his opposition to the federal Respect for Marriage Act was not hypocritical.
Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case
WASHINGTON (AP) — When a government document mysteriously appeared earlier this week in the highest profile case in the federal court system, it had the hallmarks of another explosive storyline in the Justice Department’s investigation into classified records stored at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The...
Posthumous pardon for George Floyd rejected by Texas board
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles sent a letter on Thursday to George Floyd’s lawyer rejecting her application for a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug offense. “The members of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (Board) have reconsidered their initial decision concerning your client’s application for a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence,” wrote the board in a letter published by The Marshall Project.
Comments / 0