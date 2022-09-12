The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles sent a letter on Thursday to George Floyd’s lawyer rejecting her application for a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug offense. “The members of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles (Board) have reconsidered their initial decision concerning your client’s application for a Full Pardon and/or Pardon for Innocence,” wrote the board in a letter published by The Marshall Project.

