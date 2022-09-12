Read full article on original website
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Bronx family says loved one is stuck in coma in the Dominican Republic
A Bronx family’s concerns are growing as they say their loved one is stranded in the Dominican Republic in a coma.
Toms River man faces charges related to Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol
A Toms River man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol.
Quick-thinking officers save woman in distress in Spring Valley
The woman had considered suicide last month - and that's when four Spring Valley police officers sprang into action to help.
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Manhattan DA: Fishkill corrections officer sold cocaine out of his NYC apartment
The Manhattan district attorney announced Thursday that 47-year-old Alex Toro has been selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment.
Police: Suspects break into Bronx apartment, steal $25,000
Two suspects are wanted for breaking into a Bronx home and stealing thousands of dollars, police say.
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon.
Middletown HS pep rally postponed after AirDrop threat
A pep rally scheduled at Middletown High School on Friday has been postponed after someone used AirDrop to send students a scary threat about Friday's pep rally.
Police: 19-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald's was former Hempstead H.S. student
The shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Peninsula Boulevard at 3:48 p.m. Officials say the shooting was a targeted incident.
Police: Tens of thousands of dollars stolen in Belmont apartment robbery
The NYPD is tracking down two people who broke into a Belmont apartment and stole tens of thousands of dollars.
News 12
Cardi B touts importance of education in return to her Bronx middle school; makes $100K donation
Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist Cardi B was at her old stomping grounds this morning – paying a visit to I.S. 232 in Morris Heights where she attended school. She, alongside Schools Chancellor David Banks, spoke about her experience in the public school system and the importance of education. She also announced a donation of $100,000 to the school.
Officials: Fire rips through car, spreads to home in North Amityville
No injuries were reported.
News 12
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
Woman accused of leaving infant unattended inside parked vehicle in Valley Stream
According to officers, at approximately 4:21 p.m. a witness observed an infant left unattended inside a parked vehicle located at Walmart on 77 Green Acres Road West.
News 12
Police: 16-year-old injured when motorized bike collides with vehicle in Bridgeport
A 16-year-old was injured when his motorized bike collided with a vehicle in Bridgeport Thursday. It happened at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street around 4 p.m. When emergency response teams arrived, the teen was unresponsive. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for medical attention. The 25-year-old...
News 12
Police: Woman jumps counter in attempt to steal cash from register at Bronx Burger King
The NYPD released surveillance video of an attempted robbery at a Burger King in the Bronx. Police say a female suspect entered a Burger King at 557 Grand Concourse Tuesday afternoon and placed an order for food. When the employee opened the cash register, the suspect is seen jumping over...
Washingtonville parents call for book on gender, sexuality to be banned from high school for explicit images
Concerned parents say the images depicted are too graphic for underage children and want the book removed from school library shelves.
News 12
Fire department: Battery caused fire that tore through Tesla in Stamford
Stamford officials are blaming a battery for a stubborn fire that destroyed a luxury electric car. The fire department released video of crews fighting the fames in a Tesla parked behind the Blue Ginger Restaurant on East Main Street. Officials say it took more than 40 minutes and fire hoses...
Shelton man accused of walking into store while armed with gun
Police say a Shelton man pulled a gun outside a popular business in Monroe.
